The Reset: Lady Patriots off to hot start

BASKETBALL

Last Monday, the Briarwood and John Carroll girls basketball teams squared off, with Briarwood coming away with a 63-29 victory. For the Lady Lions, Mary Beth Dicen led the charge with 11 points in a balanced scoring effort. Taylor Lieb and Kate Saunders each scored 9, while Emma Kerley added 8 points.

Homewood’s girls also played on Monday, toppling Woodlawn 53-28. Maddie Massie was the high scorer for the Lady Patriots, as she finished with 12 points, 3 rebounds and 4 steals. Susie Whitsett also reached double figures, as she went for 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals. Kayla Warren filled up the stat sheet, as she scored 8 points to go along with 6 boards and 6 steals. Hollis Tangye pulled down 7 rebounds and scored 4 points.

Both Homewood teams picked up a sweep over Calera on Tuesday. The Lady Patriots kept up their winning ways with a dominant 62-29 win. Warren had a huge game, going for 22 points and 5 rebounds. Charlotte Deerman also finished in double figures with 11 points and 4 steals. Massie had a strong game, with 8 points, 5 steals and 4 assists. Tangye added 7 points and 6 rebounds. Homewood’s boys overcame a six-point halftime deficit and blew Calera away in the second half for a 70-54 win. Donte Bacchus had a huge game, going for 27 points and 6 rebounds. Carter Vail hit some timely 3-pointers and scored 13 points.

Homewood was swept by Northridge on Thursday evening. The Lady Patriots took their first defeat of the year in a 58-47 result. Annie McBride had 13 points and 7 rebounds to lead the team in scoring, while Warren contributed 10 points and 8 rebounds. Massie filled up the stat sheet as well, finishing with 5 points, 7 steals and 4 assists.

The boys team suffered a 49-37 loss to the Jaguars as well. Bacchus had 13 points and 7 rebounds, while Christian Thompson went for 11 points and 6 rebounds.

Homewood’s girls were back in action Friday, notching a convincing 61-30 win over Talladega. Warren was the lone Lady Patriots player in double figures, as she finished with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. Whitsett accumulated 9 points, 6 rebounds and four steals. Molly Dorough chipped in 7 points and Katelyn Pope went for 6 points and 6 boards.

WRESTLING

Last Thursday, the Homewood wrestling team picked up a couple of wins. Homewood defeated Brookwood 48-27 and knocked off Northridge 60-12.

Over the weekend, Homewood finished third in the Hornet Duals at Chelsea, defeating Vestavia Hills 49-27 in the third place match.

