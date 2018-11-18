The Reset: Football prevails, basketball in full swing

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood RB KeOnte Davis (1) breaks a run during a Class 6A second round playoff game between Homewood and Gardendale on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Driver Stadium in Gardendale.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood High School football team advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in 12 years, thanks to the Patriots’ 14-0 victory over Gardendale last Friday in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. This week, Homewood hosts No. 1 Pinson Valley on Friday night.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood girls basketball team began the week on Tuesday with a 60-51 loss to Oak Mountain. The Patriots got the better of the Eagles in the first and final quarters, but a 20-0 run by Oak Mountain to begin the second period proved too much to overcome despite Homewood taking a 17-9 lead after a quarter. In the contest, Zoe Watts led the Lady Patriots with 18 points, followed by 15 points from Anna Grace Gibbons. Anna Harbin also scored in double figures, with 10 points.

On Thursday, both teams traveled to Spain Park to take on the Jags. The girls fell, 60-42, as Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker — a Georgia commit — led all scorers with 24 points. Ahrielle Parks and Mackenzie Culpepper added 13 points each for the Lady Jags. Watts paced Homewood with 13 points, with Brinley Cassell and Caidyn Cannon joining in double figures with 10 points apiece.

The boys pulled out a hard-fought, 43-37, victory over Spain Park. The Patriots overcame an eight-point deficit in the second half to pull off the win and were led by Marcello Nanni’s 13 points. Logan Padgett added 12 points, while Cam Crawford led Spain Park with 10 points.

The Lady Patriots played in Mae Jemison’s Jag Nation Showcase on Saturday, and came away with a 47-42 victory over Lee-Huntsville. Cannon had a double-double in the game, with 11 points and 15 rebounds, while Watts chipped in 15 points and six boards. The Lady Patriots improved to 1-3 on the season.

The boys team began play in the Jeff Dennis Jewelers Invitational at Mortimer Jordan on Saturday and knocked off Briarwood, 60-44. Bo Barber led the scoring charge with 14 points and Jack Dorough contributed 10 points, as the Patriots improved to 3-0 on the young season.

This week, the girls team plays three games in three days in the Bash at the Beach, hosted by Gulf Shores. On Monday, the Lady Patriots play Davidson at 1:30 p.m., before playing Gulf Shores at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. On Wednesday, they face Central-Hayneville at 8 a.m. The boys team continues play in Mortimer Jordan’s tournament on Monday, as it plays Oak Mountain at 6 p.m. in the semifinals.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.