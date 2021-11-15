The Reset: Football season ends, basketball begins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Patriots raise their helmets as they sing the Homewood High School alma mater following a 35-27 loss in a Class 6A second round playoff game against Gardendale at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team saw its season come to an end last Friday night, as the Patriots put together a late rally but fell to Gardendale. Click here for the full recap of the game.

BASKETBALL

High school basketball season officially began Nov. 4. That evening, the Homewood girls began Gavin King’s coaching tenure with a 58-32 win over John Carroll. Katelyn Pope led the Lady Patriots with 12 points and 5 rebounds. Annie McBride had a strong game, with 10 points, 5 steals and 3 assists. Susie Whitsett filled up the stat sheet, going for 8 points, 8 steals, 3 rebounds and 3 steals.

Last Monday, the John Carroll girls fell to McAdory 51-30. The same night, Homewood’s girls blew past Pinson Valley 57-25. Maddie Massie and Whitsett led the Lady Patriots with 11 points each in the contest. McBride added 7 and Hollis Tangye and Mira McCool tallied 6 each. McCool and McBride had big nights on the boards, with McCool bringing down 7 rebounds and McBride grabbing 5. Massie led a strong defensive effort with 8 steals and Whitsett picked up 6 steals of her own.

Homewood hosted Bessemer City on Thursday, with the boys and girls teams coming away with convincing wins. The Lady Patriots blew the Purple Tigers away in the second half and ran to a 58-45 win. Laine Litton and McCool led the team with 9 points each. Litton had 5 rebounds and 4 assists, while McCool registered 8 rebounds and blocked 2 shots. Charlotte Deerman tallied 7 points and 7 boards and Warren finished up with 7 points, 4 rebounds and 5 steals.

The boys team throttled Bessemer City 78-17 in the Patriots’ first game of the season. Donte Bacchus led the scoring charge with 23 points and Jake Stephens added 16 points. Christian Thompson just missed a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 9 rebounds.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country team ran at the state meet Nov. 6. The girls team finished second in Class 6A, while the boys finished fifth. Check back later this week for a recap of the meet.

