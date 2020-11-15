The Reset: Lady Patriots win state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Cross-Country The Homewood High School cross-country team following the state meeet on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team’s season came to a close last Friday, as the Patriots fell to Clay-Chalkville 42-0 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Click here for the recap of the game.

Homewood finished the season with a 7-5 record.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood girls cross-country team won its third straight Class 6A title in the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Oakville Indians Mound Park near Moulton. Homewood’s girls totaled 59 points, to edge Mountain Brook, which finished with 68 points. Homewood’s boys finished third, totaling 85 points and finishing behind Scottsboro and Mountain Brook.

For the girls, Emma Brooke Levering was the top runner, as she finished seventh. Also scoring points were Marin Poleshek (ninth), Caroline Wilder (12th), Camille Etheridge (15th) and Sydney Dobbins (16th).

The boys’ top runners were Crawford Hope (seventh), Grayton Murray (14th), Ivan Pichardo-Njenga (22nd), Ben Murray (23rd) and Andrew Laird (24th).

BASKETBALL

The John Carroll basketball teams began their seasons last Tuesday. The girls team fell to Pelham 55-11, while the boys earned a 47-35 win over the Panthers.

Homewood’s boys started their season on Wednesday as part of Ramsay’s tip-off event. The Patriots downed Carver-Birmingham 58-36. Donte’ Bacchus led the way for Homewood, as he scored 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

John Carroll’s boys beat Tarrant 60-29 on Thursday.

This week, Homewood’s girls open their season at home against Fultondale on Monday. The boys and girls teams host Bibb County on Tuesday and Northridge on Thursday. The boys begin play in Spain Park’s Jag Classic on Saturday.

John Carroll is at New Hope on Monday, hosts Jackson-Olin on Thursday and the boys begin play in the Jag Classic on Saturday.

