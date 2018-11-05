The Reset: Football readies for playoffs, cross-country dominates section

× Expand Layton Dudley Homewood vs Paul Bryant Homewood Patriots gather during a timeout during a game between Paul Bryant and Homewood on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team wrapped up its regular season last Friday night with a 31-21 win over Paul Bryant. This week, the Patriots host Athens in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams competed in the Class 6A, Section 3 meet at Hewitt-Trussville last Friday. Both the boys and girls team finished first overall, qualifying both teams for the state tournament this Saturday in Moulton.

The boys placed five runners in the top 10 of the race, with Will Stone winning the 5K in 15:50.13. Carson Bedics (16:48.89) and Jack Gray (16:49.16) crossed the line fourth and fifth, respectively, while Jon Fielding Stogner (17:20.89) and Logan Justice (17:29.61) finished back-to-back in eighth and ninth as well. Jack Harchelroad (12th, 17:43.78), Brady Cassell (13th, 17:51.07) and Connor Warren (15th, 18:03.08) also ran for the Patriots.

The girls dominated the event as well, with Lainey Phelps winning the race by 11 seconds, as she finished in 18:40.5. Edie Smith came across third in 20:05.27, with Victoria Thompson right behind in fourth in 20:14.45. Zoe Nichols finished sixth with a time of 20:49.2, and Lily Blish (eighth, 21:13.37), Adah Allen (ninth, 21:22.05) and Audrey Nabors (10th, 21:28.07) rounded out the top 10. Alex Steltenpohl (16th, 22:36.82) also ran.

