The Reset: Patriots make it to final four

The Patriots celebrate after winning the final set in a quarterfinal match against Northridge during the AHSAA Class 6A quarterfinals at the Birmingham Crossplex on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. Homewood defeated Northridge to advance to the semifinal match against Mountain Brook.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team fell to Pelham 10-7 last Thursday in the regular season finale. Click here for the story of the game.

Despite the loss, the Patriots qualified for the Class 6A playoffs. They will travel to Arab this Friday for a first round game.

John Carroll finished up a second consecutive 5-5 season with a 49-0 win over St. Clair County last Friday. The Cavaliers won their last two games in dominant fashion to head into the offseason with momentum.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team finished in the final four in Class 6A in the Patriots’ first state tournament appearance since 2009. The Patriots won in the quarterfinals against Northridge before falling in a five-set thriller against Mountain Brook last Tuesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams qualified for the state meet last Thursday with their performances at the section meet.

Homewood’s girls finished second and the boys finished third in the team events.

On the girls side, Emma Brooke Levering paced the Patriots with a fifth-place finish. Sydney Dobbins was also in the top 10 with her eighth-place finish. Sarah Kemper (11th), Camille Etheridge (12th), Bailey Zinn (15th), Sophia Forrestall (16th) and Caroline Wilder (17th) also ran in the race.

The boys race was a tight battle, with Homewood finishing shortly behind Chelsea and Mountain Brook. Andrew Laird and Ben Murray finished back-to-back in fourth and fifth. Grayton Murray was seventh and Jack Harchelroad finished 10th to give the Patriots four runners in the top 10. Foster Laird (21st), Cole Bedics (23rd) and Jack Freeman (24th) also ran for the Patriots.

John Carroll’s boys and girls teams finished second at the Class 5A, Section 2 meet in Tuscaloosa. Arthur Langley won the boys race with a time of 16:19. Jackson Gerace crossed the line sixth, Aidan Lange was 10th, Sawyer Herring finished 16th, James Gregory was 31st and Carlos Gallos was 37th.

On the girls side, Ruby Thornton and Lilly Langley finished second and third to lead the team. Maddie Lanaux was ninth, Amelia Leath finished 15th and Victoria Simon was 16th.

The state meet is this Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The John Carroll flag football team advanced to the state tournament with three wins in the South Division tournament last week. On Monday, John Carroll knocked off Homewood 34-0. The Cavaliers then defeated Spain Park 21-6 and beat Wenonah 19-7 on Wednesday to win the tournament.

The state tournament will begin this week.

