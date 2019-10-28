The Reset: Volleyball season ends, Patriots football wins

× 1 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Abby Wilson (2) sets during a Class 6A North Super Regional match between Homewood and Athens on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 2 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Homewood players celebrate during a Class 6A North Super Regional match between Homewood and Athens on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 3 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Mackenzie Yoakum (11) hits during a Class 6A North Super Regional match between Homewood and Athens on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 4 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Homewood players celebrate during a Class 6A North Super Regional match between Homewood and Athens on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 5 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Abby Wilson (2) sets during a Class 6A North Super Regional match between Homewood and Athens on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 6 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Homewood players celebrate during a Class 6A North Super Regional match between Homewood and Athens on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 7 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Olivia Brown (8) blocks a hit during a Class 6A North Super Regional match between Homewood and Athens on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 8 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Alex Hershbine (15) hits during a Class 6A North Super Regional match between Homewood and Athens on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 9 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Emma Johnson (3) celebrates during a Class 6A North Super Regional match between Homewood and Athens on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 10 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Haley Callaham (1) serves during a Class 6A North Super Regional match between Homewood and Athens on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 11 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Homewood players celebrate during a Class 6A North Super Regional match between Homewood and Athens on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. × 12 of 12 Expand Kyle Parmley Super Regional Volleyball Haley Callaham (1) serves during a Class 6A North Super Regional match between Homewood and Athens on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Prev Next

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood football team took care of business in its region finale last Thursday against Jackson-Olin. Click here for a full recap of the victory.

This Friday, the Patriots travel to Paul Bryant to wrap up the regular season. Homewood will play at Pinson Valley on Nov. 8 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.

John Carroll

The John Carroll football team concluded its season last Thursday with a loss to Ramsay. Click here for a recap of the contest. The Cavs finished the season with a 2-8 record.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll volleyball teams saw their seasons come to a close last week. John Carroll began the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament on Tuesday with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-17) win over Hewitt-Trussville, before falling to Mountain Brook (9-25, 20-25, 14-25) in the quarterfinals.

Homewood won the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament on Tuesday by knocking off Shades Valley (25-18, 25-16, 25-15). The Patriots then played in the 6A North Super Regional on Friday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. After a valiant comeback from two sets down, Homewood succumbed in the fifth set to Athens (23-25, 18-25, 25-14, 25-23, 13-15).

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.