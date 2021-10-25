The Reset: Patriots advance to state tournament

× 1 of 22 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Homewood celebrates during a Class 6A North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 2 of 22 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Homewood assistant coaches during a Class 6A North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 22 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Homewood's Lily Janas (9) celebrates during a Class 6A North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 4 of 22 Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley North Regional Volleyball Homewood's Olivia Outman (12) sets during a Class 6A North Regional match on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Von Braun Center in Huntsville. Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team fell to Briarwood 21-18 last Friday in the region finale. Click here for the recap of the game.

This Thursday, the Patriots wrap up regular season play with a home game against Pelham.

John Carroll picked up a dominant 45-7 win over Wenonah last Thursday. The Cavs will finish their year at St. Clair County on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team punched its ticket to the state tournament by placing third in the North Regional last week in Huntsville. On Tuesday, the Patriots beat Springville 3-0 and followed that up with a 3-0 win over Hartselle.

Homewood fell to Athens 3-1 (26-28, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18) in its first match on Wednesday, but beat Hazel Green 3-0 in the third-place match.

Homewood has advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2009. The Patriots begin play in the tournament Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., against Northridge at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

John Carroll played in the 6A South Regional, winning its first match before falling. The Cavaliers beat Lanier 3-0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-9) to begin play, but ran into a strong Northridge team and fell 3-1 (25-8, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23), ending the Cavs’ season.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.