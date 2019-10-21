The Reset: Volleyball wraps up regular season, boys cross-country wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Kassidy Schnoer (33) reacts after a play during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook held at Homewood High School on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

FOOTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood football team won its second straight game last Friday, as the Patriots knocked off Class 6A, Region 5 foe Carver-Birmingham. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, the Patriots conclude region play at home against Jackson-Olin.

John Carroll

The John Carroll football team nearly pulled out a win last Friday, but ultimately fell to Wenonah in a Class 5A, Region 4 game. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, the Cavs wrap up their season at Ramsay.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team wrapped up the regular season last week by winning five matches. The Patriots swept tri-matches over Huffman (25-11, 25-8, 25-4) and Tuscaloosa County (25-21, 25-17) on Tuesday and Hueytown (25-17, 25-17) and Pinson Valley on Thursday. Those victories were sandwiched around a sweep of Clay-Chalkville (25-16, 25-11, 25-16) on Wednesday.

This Tuesday, the Patriots host the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament. Homewood will play the winner between Shades Valley and Huffman in the final at 5 p.m. The Patriots have already clinched a spot at the North Super Regional in Huntsville later this week.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams ran in the 28th Annual Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday, with the boys winning the event and the girls placing second. Homewood swept the individual winners, with Crawford Hope crossing the line first in the boys race (15:43) and Lainey Phelps winning the girls race (18:14). Jon Fielding Stogner (fourth), Jackeon Merrell (fifth) and Carson Bedics (eighth) placed in the boys top 10, with Celie Jackson (ninth) doing the same on the girls side.

