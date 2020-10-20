The Reset: Volleyball advances to super regionals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Athletics The Homewood High School volleyball team defeated Fort Payne in the sub-regional round to advance to super regionals.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll football teams suffered tough losses last week. On Thursday, Homewood was shut out 28-0 by Mountain Brook, which clinched the Class 6A, Region 5 title with the win. Click here for a recap of the game.

John Carroll fell to Pleasant Grove 48-7 in the second consecutive game against a top five foe for the Cavs.

This Friday, Homewood hosts Briarwood and John Carroll hosts Wenonah, as both teams conclude region play.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll volleyball teams each began postseason play last week and are still alive.

On Tuesday, Homewood finished second in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament. In the opening round of the tournament, the Patriots rallied to defeat Chelsea in five sets (16-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23, 15-4) before falling to Mountain Brook in four sets (25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19) in the final. On Thursday, Homewood beat Fort Payne in the 6A sub-regional round in three sets to advance to the North Super Regional this week.

For the week, Olivia Outman led the Patriots with 94 assists, 29 digs, five blocks and four aces. Olivia Brown led the offense with 38 kills, 27 digs, nine blocks and five aces. Mackenzie Yoakum added 28 kills, 13 digs and seven blocks. Sarah Smith led the defense with 82 digs, four kills and three aces.

This Wednesday, Homewood plays Hartselle at 2 p.m. at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. If the Patriots win, they will clinch a spot in the state tournament next week.

John Carroll won the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament on Tuesday as well. The Cavs beat Bessemer City in three sets in the opening round of the tournament, then swept Hueytown away in the final. On Thursday, the Cavs pulled out a five-set victory over Gulf Shores in the sub-regional round.

This Wednesday, John Carroll plays Wetumpka in the South Super Regional in Montgomery, needing a win to advance to the state tournament.

