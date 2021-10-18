The Reset: Cavaliers win area tournament

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media John Carroll’s Josie Scalici (21) passes the ball in a matchup against Briarwood at John Carroll Catholic High School on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team suffered a region loss to Mountain Brook last Thursday night. Here’s the recap of that game.

John Carroll was knocked off by Pleasant Grove in a region contest as well.

This week, both teams wrap up region play. Homewood travels to Briarwood and John Carroll heads to Wenonah.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team finished second in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament last Tuesday. The Patriots swept Chelsea (25-23, 25-17, 25-23) before falling to Mountain Brook (25-15, 25-17, 25-12) in the final.

Olivia Brown had 30 kills, 14 digs, 5 blocks and 1 ace. Lily Janas had 15 kills and three blocks. Olivia Outman tallied 55 assists, 14 digs, 2 kills, 2 aces and 1 block in the tournament.

Homewood is now 27-13 on the year. The Patriots begin play in the 6A North Super Regional against Springville on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

John Carroll won the 6A, Area 8 tournament on Thursday. The Cavaliers defeated Bessemer City 3-0 before taking down Hueytown 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-12) as well.

Some stats from the tournament:

Maria Groover: MVP, 9 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces

Josie Scalici: 10 digs

Sara Archer: 9 kills, 5 assists, 2 digs

Morgan Scott: 0.300 hit percentage, 3 blocks

The Cavs are now 27-15 on the season. John Carroll begins play in the 6A South Regional on Wednesday at 9 a.m. against Lanier at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex in Montgomery.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country team competed in the 30th annual Husky Challenge at Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday. The Homewood girls finished third as a team and the boys were fourth.

Emma Brooke Levering led the girls team, finishing third in the race. Sydney Dobbins ran 10th. Camille Etheridge, Bailey Zinn and Sarah Kemper ran 17th through 19th, and Caroline Wilder was 32nd.

Andrew Laird paced the boys team with a seventh-place finish. Grayton Murray and Ben Murray had strong runs of 11th and 13th, respectively. Jack Harchelroad, Cole Bedics, Jack Freeman and Foster Laird scored points for the team as well.

John Carroll also ran in the Husky Challenge, with Lilly Langley and Jackson Gerace leading the girls and boys teams.

FLAG FOOTBALL

The Homewood, John Carroll and Oak Mountain girls flag football teams played a tri-match last Tuesday. John Carroll defeated Homewood 48-0, before Homewood knocked off Oak Mountain 22-21. John Carroll also knocked off Oak Mountain 34-7.

On Wednesday, the Cavaliers defeated Helena 49-12. John Carroll then traveled to Spain Park on Thursday and earned a 42-6 win over the Jaguars.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.