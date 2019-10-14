The Reset: Patriots football grabs big win, boys cross-country wins

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Chelsea VS Homewood Football 2019 J'veon Snow (33) celebrates after a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Chelsea High School.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood football team pulled out a one-point victory over Chelsea last Friday, keeping the Patriots’ playoff hopes alive. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, Homewood hosts Carver-Birmingham in another Class 6A, Region 5 contest.

John Carroll

The John Carroll football hung tight in the first half, before falling at Pleasant Grove last Friday. Click here for a recap of the contest.

This Friday, the Cavs host Wenonah in another Class 5A, Region 4 game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team ran into tough competition and hosted the Margaret Blalock Invitational last week. On Tuesday, the Patriots were defeated by Helena (25-23, 20-25, 10-15) and Thompson.

Over the weekend, the Patriots fell to Huntsville (13-25, 25-23, 11-15), beat John Carroll (25-19, 25-21) and were swept by Hazel Green (16-25, 14-25), Hoover (11-25, 17-25) and Spain Park (13-25, 21-25) in the tournament.

This week, Homewood hosts a tri-match with Huffman and Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday and goes to Hueytown on Thursday to complete the regular season.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams ran in the Coach Wood Invitational in Georgia on Saturday, with the boys team winning the top prize and the girls placing sixth. Crawford Hope was the Patriots’ top runner, as he finished fifth overall in 15:06. Jon Fielding Stogner (18th, 15:37), Jackson Merrell (24th, 15:51) and Carson Bedics (30th, 15:57) all came across in less than 16 minutes. Lainey Phelps placed fourth in the girls race with a time of 18 minutes.

