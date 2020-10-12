The Reset: Cavs, Patriots fall

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Ramsay at JCCHS football John Carroll quarterback/defensive back Nick Sellers (8) catches a snap in a game between Ramsay and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, on Photo by Erin Nelson.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll football teams suffered region defeats last week. On Thursday, Homewood dropped a 34-17 decision to previously winless Shades Valley. Click here for the recap of that game.

John Carroll fell to 3-4 on the season with a 47-6 loss to Ramsay on Friday.

This week, Homewood heads to Mountain Brook on Thursday evening for another region contest, while John Carroll heads to Pleasant Grove.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll volleyball teams concluded regular season play last week. Homewood knocked off John Carroll on Tuesday before hosting the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend, when the Patriots won the Silver division of the tournament.

Homewood started pool play Friday with a loss to Bayside Academy (17-25, 20-25). The Patriots then rebounded with a win over Daphne (25-20, 25-18). On Saturday morning, Homewood lost in three sets to Auburn (19-25, 25-21, 15-12). The Patriots then beat Oak Mountain in three sets (25-16, 17-25, 16-14. In bracket play, the Patriots beat Vestavia Hills in three sets (25-16, 17-25, 15-7) and then beat Alexandria in the semifinals (27-29, 25-20, 15-9). The Patriots then avenged an earlier loss to Auburn in straight sets (25-20, 29-27). Here are some stats:

Sarah Smith: 119 digs, 12 aces, one kill.

Olivia Brown: 62 kills, 65 digs, nine blocks, eight aces.

Mackenzie Yoakum: 52 kills, 20 digs, eight blocks.

Homewood finished the regular season with a 28-16 record. The Patriots will head to Mountain Brook on Tuesday for the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament, when they will open up with Chelsea.

John Carroll had a tough week to finish the regular season after competing in the Blalock as well. During the week, the Cavs picked up a win over Hueytown (3-0) but fell to Clay-Chalkville (3-1) and Homewood (3-0). In the tournament, John Carroll lost to Mountain Brook, McGill-Toolen, Vestavia Hills and Auburn and knocked off Tuscaloosa County. Here are some stats:

Riley Kelner: 52 kills, 41 digs, 10 blocks, seven aces.

Morgan Scott: 58 kills, 17 blocks.

Erin Jenkins: 30 kills, 11 blocks.

Amelia Ragusa: 105 digs, eight aces.

Maria Groover: 24 kills.

Stella Yester: 22 kills, .300 hitting percentage.

Sara Archer: 97 assists, 25 digs.

Helen Macher: 88 assists, 12 digs.

The Cavs finished the regular season with a 17-19 record. This week, John Carroll hosts the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament on Tuesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood and John Carroll cross-country teams competed in the Helena Invitational last Saturday. Both the boys and girls Homewood teams placed second. Crawford Hope won the boys race in 15:44 and was followed by teammates Grayton Murray (11th), Ben Murray (19th), Andrew Laird (21st) and Jack Harchelroad (29th). Jackson Gerace finished 28th overall for John Carroll.

On the girls side, the top five Homewood runners were in the top 15, with Victoria Thompson (sixth), Camille Etheridge (eighth), Caroline Wilder (ninth), Sarah Kemper (12th) and Sydney Dobbins (15th) all running well. Lilly Langley (45th) was John Carroll’s top girl.

