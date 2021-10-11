The Reset: Volleyball teams finish regular season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Lily Janas (9) serves in a match against Sparkman held Spain Park High School on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football suffered a 10-8 loss at Shades Valley last Friday, the Patriots first region loss of the season. Click here for the recap of the game.

John Carroll took an early lead but fell against Ramsay on Thursday night. Click here for the recap of the game.

This week, Homewood hosts Mountain Brook on Thursday and John Carroll hosts Pleasant Grove on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team hosted the Margaret Blalock Tournament to highlight last week. The Patriots defeated Northridge, Grissom, Daphne, Hazel Green and Hoover, with losses to Vestavia Hills and McGill-Toolen. Homewood enters area tournament week with a 26-12 record.

Some stats from the week:

Olivia Brown: 112 kills, 48 digs, 12 blocks, 6 aces

Olivia Outman: 172 assists, 50 digs, 5 blocks, 4 kills, 3 aces

Lily Janas: 53 kills, 11 digs, 6 blocks, 1 ace

This week, Homewood heads to Mountain Brook for the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament Tuesday.

John Carroll earned three match wins last week to finish off the regular season with a 25-15 record. On Tuesday, the Cavaliers defeated Woodlawn 3-0. John Carroll swept a tri-match Thursday, beating Westminster-Oak Mountain 2-0 and topping Briarwood 2-1.

This week, John Carroll hosts the Class 6A, Area 8 tournament Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams dominated the Dew It On the Trails race at Point Mallard in Decatur, with both the boys and girls teams winning the team title on Saturday.

The girls put five runners in the top 15, led Emma Brooke Levering’s second-place finish. Sydney Dobbins was sixth, Camille Etheridge finished 11th, Sarah Kemper was 12th and Bailey Zinn came home 14th.

Homewood’s boys had similar success, with four running in the top 12. Andrew Laird led the team and finished fifth overall. Grayton Murray crossed the line right behind him in sixth. Ben Murray and Jack Harchelroad were back-to-back in 11th and 12th as well.

John Carroll sent runners to Dew It On the Trails as well. Arthur Langley finished third in the boys race, with Jackson Gerace, Aidan Lange and Sawyer Herring competing as well. Lilly Langley was the top girls runner in 36th, with Ruby Thornton and Maddie Lanaux also racing.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.