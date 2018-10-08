The Reset: Patriots pull out win over Minor

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football The Homewood student section cheers during a game between Minor and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

FOOTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood football team held off Minor, 31-28, in a thrilling region game on Friday night. This week, the Patriots host Chelsea in their third straight home game.

John Carroll

John Carroll fell to Class 5A No. 3 Briarwood, 42-12, on Friday night in a region contest. This week, the Cavs host Pleasant Grove.

VOLLEYBALL

Homewood

The Homewood volleyball teams had a busy week, one that began with the Patriots wrapping up a perfect 4-0 area campaign. Homewood knocked off Shades Valley in straight sets on Tuesday to clinch the Class 6A, Area 10 crown, giving the Patriots the right to host the area tournament on Oct. 22. On Thursday, Homewood hosted a tri-match with Briarwood and Hueytown, and beat both teams in two sets. The Patriots played in Danville’s tournament over the weekend, posting a 2-1 record in pool play. They notched wins over Austin and Northside, with a loss to Addison. In Gold bracket play, they fell to Bayside Academy.

The junior varsity team won the Helena Classic, while the freshman team advanced to the semifinals of the Metro Tournament.

This week, the varsity team travels to Mountain Brook on Tuesday and Tuscaloosa County on Thursday. Over the weekend, the annual Margaret Blalock Tournament will be hosted by Homewood and Vestavia Hills due to the ongoing construction at Homewood.

John Carroll

John Carroll fell to Chelsea in straight sets on Monday before picking up a five-set win over Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams participated in the prestigious Jesse Owens Classic in Oakville on Saturday. The Patriots boys finished fourth overall, while the girls finished fifth. For the boys, Will Stone placed third overall, finishing the 5,000-meter run in 15:52.14. Jack Gray finished 37th (16:42.78) and Jon Fielding Stogner was 48th (16:52.04) to lead the squad.

Lainey Phelps paced the girls team with a sixth-place finish in 18:20.74. Celie Jackson also posted a great finish, coming home 16th in 19:15.33. Victoria Thompson was 44th (19:59.59).

