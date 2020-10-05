The Reset: Patriots football wins, volleyball on winning streak

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football 2020 Homewood DL Taylor Ratcliff #30 looks to the sideline for the call during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Viking Stadium in Huffman.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll football teams were back in region play last Friday. Homewood got a late touchdown to knock off Huffman 15-8. Click here for the recap of that game. John Carroll suffered a 41-20 loss to Parker.

This week, Homewood hosts Shades Valley and John Carroll plays Ramsay.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team posted a strong 3-0 mark last week, knocking off area foe Chelsea and sweeping a tri-match with St. Clair County and Spain Park on Thursday. The Patriots earned a hard-fought victory over Chelsea, winning in five sets (25-13, 21-25, 18-25, 25-10, 15-10). In the match, Olivia Brown led the offense with 20 kills, 13 digs, three blocks and three aces. Sarah Smith led the defense with 32 digs, two kills and an ace.

On Thursday, Homewood made quick work of St. Clair County, winning in two sets (25-14, 25-4). Olivia Jackson had six kills and Jane Wilson registered 13 digs. The Patriots managed to get past Spain Park later on, winning that one in three sets (25-22, 19-25, 18-16). Brown had 16 kills, 15 digs, three assists and an ace. Smith finished with 15 digs, three assists and an ace as well. Olivia Outman tallied 19 assists, nine digs, five aces and a kill. The Patriots are now 22-14 on the year.

The John Carroll volleyball team played once last week, falling to Mountain 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 27-25) on Tuesday. In the match, Riley Kelner had 10 kills, Sara Archer had 13 assists and five digs and Amelia Ragusa finished with 15 digs and four aces.

The Cavs are now 14-13 overall on the season.

The Homewood cross-country team competed in the Veterans Park Elite 8 on Thursday. The girls placed fourth as a team and the boys came home fifth. Marin Poleshek (seventh) was the top girl, with Victoria Thompson (14th), Camille Etheridge (18th), Caroline Wilder (22nd) and Sydney Dobbins (23rd) also scoring points. Crawford Hope won the boys race with a time of 16:05.61. Other scorers included Grayton Murray (24th), Ben Murray (33rd), Ivan Pichardo-Njenga (41st) and Andrew Laird (42nd).

