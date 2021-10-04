The Reset: Patriots football wins big

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood Football Homewood wide receiver Aron Marsch (10) jumps up after a touchdown during a game between Homewood and Huffman on Friday, October. 1, 2021, at Waldrop Stadium - Homewood AL. Photo by James Nicholas.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team got back on the winning track last Friday, dominating Huffman. Click here for the full recap of the game.

This Friday, the Patriots head to Shades Valley for another region contest.

John Carroll was shut out by Parker 48-0 last Thursday. This week, the Cavaliers have a chance to get back on track when they play Ramsay.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team split a pair of area matches last week and is now 22-10 on the year. Homewood fell to Mountain Brook on Tuesday and beat Chelsea on Thursday.

Some stats from the week:

Olivia Brown: 38 kills, 22 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces

Olivia Outman: 68 assists, 19 digs, 1 block, 1 ace

Shawnise Gregory: 7 kills, 7 blocks

This week, Homewood plays at Hazel Green on Tuesday and hosts Vestavia Hills on Thursday. The Patriots then host the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

John Carroll put together a strong week last week. On Tuesday, the Cavaliers knocked off Clay-Chalkville 3-0. On Thursday, the Cavs swept a tri-match with Pell City (2-0) and Springville (2-0).

Over the weekend, John Carroll traveled to Louisiana for the Cajun Invitational. There, the Cavs knocked off Ursuline Academy (2-0), St. Martin’s Episcopal (2-0) and Cabrini (2-1). Their losses were to Cabrini (2-1) and Country Day School (2-1).

Some stats from the week:

Poppy Moellering: 52 kills, 7 blocks

Maria Groover: 60 kills, 55 digs

Stella Yester: 35 kills, 17 aces

This week, John Carroll hosts Woodlawn on Tuesday and plays in a tri-match with Briarwood and Westminster-Oak Mountain on Thursday. The Cavs are now 22-15 on the year.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country team competed in the Veterans Park Elite 8 last Thursday. The Patriots girls finished third in the team competition and the boys finished fourth. In the boys race, Ben Murray (eighth), Jack Harchelroad (ninth), Grayton Murray (11th) and Andrew Laird (15th) all finished in the top 15.

Emma Brooke Levering was the top girl, as she finished second in the race. Camille Etheridge was 11th and Sarah Kemper was 15th.

In the Jesse Owens Classic at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday, John Carroll’s Arthur Langley finished 24th overall in the boys gold division race.

What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.