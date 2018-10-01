The Reset: Patriots notch shutout

× Expand Layton Dudley Homewood vs. Center Point KeOnte Davis runs the ball during a game between Center Point and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood football team picked up a 24-0 win over Center Point on Friday night on homecoming. This week, the Patriots return to region action against Minor.

John Carroll

John Carroll played well in the second half in a 55-26 loss to Fultondale on Friday. This week, the Cavs host Briarwood.

VOLLEYBALL

Homewood

Homewood’s volleyball team dropped two of three matches last week. On Tuesday, the Patriots split a tri-match, downing Gardendale in straight sets before falling to Chelsea in three sets (9-25, 25-21, 13-15). On Thursday, they traveled to Pelham to face the defending Class 6A champions, falling in three sets (14-25, 8-25, 21-25).

This week, the Patriots conclude area play at Shades Valley on Tuesday, as they look to finish off a perfect area slate and earn a chance to host the area tournament. Homewood hosts Briarwood and Hueytown on Thursday for a tri-match, before heading to Danville over the weekend for a tournament.

“We know exactly what we want to work on this week and are excited to get to it,” said head coach Krimson Revis. “We are where we want to be going into the last month of the season. We have played multiple top 10 teams from 6A and 7A to prep us for postseason battles.”

John Carroll

John Carroll picked up an area win on Tuesday, sweeping Hewitt-Trussville in three sets. The Cavs then split a tri-match on Thursday, defeating Corner and falling to Jasper.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Homewood’s cross-country teams competed in the Oak Mountain Invitational at Heardmont Park on Saturday. Lainey Phelps won the girls 5,000-meter run, finishing with a time of 18:59.83. Ivan Pichardo-Njenga was the top finisher for the boys team, as he finished 60th in 18:55.64.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.