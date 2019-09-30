The Reset: Football teams fall, Patriots volleyball wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Pate Owen (18) runs the ball during a game between Center Point and Homewood on Sept. 27, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood football team suffered a close loss to Center Point last Friday night, spoiling the Patriots’ homecoming night. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This Friday, the Patriots are back in Class 6A, Region 5 play, as they make a trip to Minor.

John Carroll

The John Carroll football team fell just shy in an overtime loss to Fultondale last Friday night. Click here for a recap of the game.

The Cavs are back in action this Friday, as they play at Briarwood in a Class 5A, Region 4 game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team played just one match last week, but the Patriots made the most of it. They defeated Shades Valley in straight sets (25-18, 25-12, 25-20) in a Class 6A, Area 10 match on Tuesday night. In the match, Mackenzie Yoakum registered 11 kills, Olivia Brown led the team with eight blocks and Emma Johnson had 11 digs. With the win, Homewood improved to 21-6 on the year.

This week, Homewood plays at Gadsden City on Tuesday and at Shades Valley on Thursday before playing in Jasper’s tournament on Saturday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.