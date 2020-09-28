The Reset: Patriots, Cavs volleyball teams playing well

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood at Mtn Brook Volleyball Homewood head coach Andie Freedman talks to the Patriots during a timeout in a class 6A area match at Spartan Arena between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team took an open date last week, while John Carroll improved to 3-2 on the season with a 21-0 win over Moody.

This week, Homewood travels to Huffman and John Carroll hosts Parker, as both teams take on region opponents.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team began play last week on Tuesday with an area victory over Briarwood (25-8, 25-16, 25-15). Emma Johnson led the Patriots with six aces and nine digs. Olivia Brown led the offense with seven kills and seven digs. Sarah Smith led the defense with 14 digs and one ace.

In another area match, Homewood fell in straight sets to Mountain Brook (25-17, 25-22, 25-13) on Thursday.

Over the weekend, Homewood won three of four matches in the HeffStrong Tournament at Spain Park. The Patriots picked up wins over Grissom (25-19, 25-15), Sparkman (20-25, 28-26, 15-13) and Gardendale (25-19, 25-19). Their only loss was to Class 7A power McGill-Toolen (25-22, 20-25, 16-14). They are now 19-14 on the season. Here are some stats from the week of play:

Olivia Outman: 110 assists, 51 digs, seven blocks, seven kills, one ace.

Brown: 47 kills, 45 digs, seven blocks, seven aces.

Mackenzie Yoakum: 33 kills, 11 blocks, four digs.

This week, Homewood hosts St. Clair County and Hueytown in a Thursday tri-match.

John Carroll put together another solid week, improving to 14-12 overall. The Cavs knocked off Briarwood on Thursday night (25-19, 25-20) before splitting their four matches in the HeffStrong Tournament at Spain Park over the weekend. John Carroll beat Northridge (22-25, 25-21, 15-13) and Guntersville (25-19, 14-25, 15-12) and lost to Auburn (25-20, 25-17) and Hoover (25-12, 25-16). Here are some stats from the week:

Riley Kelner: 30 kills (11 against Northridge), 18 digs.

Erin Jenkins: 28 kills, six blocks.

Morgan Scott: 22 kills, 11 blocks.

Helen Macher: 85 assists (24 against Guntersville).

Amelia Ragusa: 64 digs (19 against Guntersville).

This week, the Cavs host Mountain Brook on Tuesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The John Carroll cross-country team participated in the Under the Lights meet at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday. Jackson Gerace was the top boys runner and Kenlie Nelson led the girls team.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.