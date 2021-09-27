The Reset: Volleyball teams impress

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. John Carroll’s Helen Macher (3) sets the ball up as Morgan Scott (4) moves in for the spike in a matchup against Briarwood at John Carroll Catholic High School on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll football teams took their open date last week. This week, John Carroll travels to Parker on Thursday and Homewood hosts Huffman on Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team had a strong week, highlighted by playing in the HeffStrong Tournament at Spain Park. Homewood knocked off Cullman, Buckhorn, James Clemens, Briarwood, Montgomery Academy, Hartselle and Springville. The Patriots’ only loss was to Houston (Tenn.) in tournament play. Homewood now has a 21-8 record on the year.

For the week, Olivia Brown led the Patriots with 121 kills, 38 digs, 6 aces and 4 blocks. Olivia Outman tallied 194 assists, 32 digs, 6 aces, 3 kills and 3 blocks. Haley Callaham recorded 122 digs, 11 assists, 3 kills and an ace.

This week, Homewood hosts Mountain Brook on Tuesday and plays at Chelsea on Thursday in a pair of area matches.

John Carroll went 4-3 last week and is now 16-13 overall this season. Last Tuesday, the Cavs outlasted Briarwood in five sets. John Carroll then swept Woodlawn 3-0 on Thursday. At the HeffStrong Tournament over the weekend, the Cavs lost to Grissom, Thompson and Trinity and beat Calera and Summitt (Tenn.).

Some stats for the week:

Poppy Moellering: 44 kills, 12 blocks

Maria Groover: 35 kills, 53 digs

Josie Scalici: 69 digs

This week, John Carroll is at Clay-Chalkville on Tuesday and plays a tri-match at Springville on Thursday. Over the weekend, the Cavs will play in a tournament in Louisiana.

