The Reset: Cavs football notches win

× Expand Layton Dudley John Carroll vs Woodlawn Nicholas Sellers prepares to pass during a game between Woodlawn and John Carroll on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood.

FOOTBALL

John Carroll

The John Carroll football team picked up its first win with a 26-6 victory over Woodlawn on Friday night. This week, the Cavs make a trip to Fultondale for a non-region contest.

VOLLEYBALL

Homewood

Homewood’s volleyball team opened last week with a loss to Helena (17-25, 13-25, 21-25) on Tuesday. The Patriots rebounded on Thursday to beat Huffman in an area match and knock off Pinson Valley as part of a tri-match. Over the weekend, they competed in the Huntsville Ironman Tournament and went 1-6 in a tournament that regularly draws the state’s top teams. This week, Homewood travels to Chelsea as part of a tri-match with Gardendale on Tuesday and heads to Pelham on Thursday.

John Carroll

John Carroll dropped a pair of area matches last week, to Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and Mountain Brook on Thursday. This week, the Cavs host Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams competed in the Scottsboro Invitational on Saturday, with the girls placing second and the boys finishing sixth in the Class 5A-7A division. Leading the charge for the girls was Celie Jackson, who finished fifth with a time of 19:29.43. Edie Smith (seventh, 19:37.34), Victoria Thompson (13th, 20:05.17), Audrey Nabors (24th, 20:39.41), Zoe Nichols (37th, 21:04.85) and Lily Blish (42nd, 21:14.15) all finished in the top 50.

Jack Gray was the top runner on the boys side, as he posted a time of 17:04.13, good for 24th overall. Jon Fielding Stogner (27th, 17:06.9) and Brady Cassell (47th, 17:44.04) also notched finishes in the top 50.

