The Reset: Patriots volleyball earns 2 wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood’s Mackenzie Yoakum (11) sends the ball over the net during a game between Homewood and Mountain Brook held at Homewood High School on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

FOOTBALL

The John Carroll football team dropped a tight Class 5A, Region 4 contest to Woodlawn last Thursday night. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This week, the Cavs host Fultondale in a non-region game. After an open week, Homewood is back in action, hosting Center Point.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team improved to 20-6 on the season after winning two of three matches last week, with both of the wins coming against local Class 7A foes. On Tuesday, the Patriots knocked off John Carroll in four sets (25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-23). Homewood hosted a tri-match with Chelsea and Vestavia Hills on Thursday and came away with a split. The Patriots lost to Chelsea (25-22, 9-25, 10-15) before rebounding to defeat Vestavia (17-25, 25-22, 16-14).

Some notable stats from the week:

Mackenzie Yoakum: led the team with seven kills per match

Abby Wilson: 30 assists in three matches

Olivia Brown: averaged five kills per match and led the team with 3.3 blocks per match

This week, Homewood hosts Shades Valley on Tuesday in an area match.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams competed in The Southern Showcase in Huntsville on Saturday. Against stout competition, the Patriots girls placed fourth and the boys finished fifth. Lainey Phelps won the girls race handily, with a time of 17:36, 28 seconds faster than her next competitor. Crawford Hope was Homewood’s top boys finisher, placing third in 15:29. Jon Fielding Stogner also notched a top-10 finish, coming across seventh in 15:42.

