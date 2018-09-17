The Reset: Volleyball wins 3 matches, football rolls

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Volleyball Homewood High School's volleyball team celebrated Teacher Appreciation Night on Tuesday night.

FOOTBALL

Homewood

Homewood’s football team won its second straight Class 6A, Region 5 game with a dominant 48-6 win over Helena on Friday night. The Patriots take their bye week this week before hosting Center Point on Sept. 28.

John Carroll

John Carroll fell to Parker, 54-0, on Thursday night in a Class 5A, Region 4 contest. This week, the Cavs host Woodlawn on Friday as part of homecoming festivities.

VOLLEYBALL

Homewood

The Homewood volleyball team improved to 8-4 on the season after winning three matches during the week. On Tuesday, the Patriots defeated area foe Shades Valley in straight sets (25-20, 25-20, 25-11), as Homewood celebrated Teacher Appreciation Night. Homewood hosted Tuscaloosa County and Huffman in a tri-match on Thursday. The Patriots defeated Tuscaloosa County in three sets (25-27, 27-25, 15-13) before sweeping Huffman in an area match (25-10, 33-31, 25-12). Jane Wilson had nine digs against Tuscaloosa County. Against Huffman, Alejandra Loo led the offense with 11 kills.

“Varsity was tired but I was very happy with the way the team pulled together in tough times,” said Homewood coach Krimson Revis. “We have talked about setting our standard, playing to it, and not caring who is on the other side of the net.”

The junior varsity team also defeated Tuscaloosa County, Huffman and Shades Valley last week. The team traveled to Northridge over the weekend and took second place in the silver bracket. This week, the Patriots host Helena on Tuesday and a tri-match with Pinson Valley and Huffman on Thursday.

John Carroll

John Carroll’s volleyball team fell in five sets to Clay-Chalkville on Tuesday. This week, the Cavs host Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and travel to Mountain Brook on Thursday for a pair of Class 7A, Area 6 contests.

