The Reset: Patriots volleyball wins Husky Challenge

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cynthia Padgett The Homewood volleyball team won the Husky Challenge on Sept. 14, 2019, at Hewitt-Trussville High School.

FOOTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood football team fell victim to a Helena comeback last Friday night, falling to 1-3 on the season. Click here for a recap of the game. The Patriots have an open week this week.

John Carroll

The John Carroll football team suffered its second straight defeat in a loss to Parker last Friday. Click here for a recap of the contest.

This Thursday, the Cavs travel to Lawson Field to take on Woodlawn in a Class 5A, Region 4 contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team put together a stellar week, posting eight victories without a loss and bringing home a championship trophy from the Husky Challenge.

On Tuesday, the Patriots picked up a Class 6A, Area 10 win over Huffman, winning in three sets (25-12, 25-11, 25-10). Homewood grabbed another straight-sets victory on Thursday, beating Helena 25-23, 25-18, 25-19.

Over the weekend, Homewood played in the Husky Challenge, hosted by Hewitt-Trussville. The Patriots didn’t drop a set in any of its six wins, over Woodlawn (25-14, 25-9), Pleasant Valley (25-11, 25-6), Brewer (25-12, 25-18), Gardendale (25-17, 25-14), Southside-Gadsden (25-18 ,26-24) and Brewer again (25-11, 25-22).

Some notable stats from the week:

Mackenzie Yoakum: hit .334 for the week, led the team with 43 kills

Olivia Brown: averaged over 2 blocks per match, including 7 blocks in one match

Haley Callaham: 5 digs in championship match against Brewer.

This week, Homewood hosts John Carroll on Tuesday and hosts a tri-match with Chelsea and Vestavia Hills on Thursday.

