The Reset: Football teams earn region wins

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood wide receiver Parker Sansing (22)celebrates a turnover during a game between Homewood and Chelsea on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Chelsea High School.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team survived a furious Chelsea comeback last Friday, but held on for a 37-35 victory in a region contest. Click here for a recap of the contest.

John Carroll moved to 3-1 on the season, beating Cordova 28-0 on Friday night to go to 2-0 in region play. Here are some photos and a brief recap of the game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team split a pair of area matches last week. The Patriots swept Briarwood 3-0 but was swept in three sets by Mountain Brook.

Olivia Brown led the offense with 26 kills, 18 digs, four aces and three blocks. Lily Janas added 13 kills, 13 digs, four blocks and an ace. Olivia Outman tallied 48 assists, 13 digs, three kills, one block and one ace.

This week, Homewood plays at Oak Mountain on Tuesday and hosts Chelsea on Thursday.

John Carroll also won both matches it played last week. The Cavs outlasted Helena in five sets and swept McAdory 3-0.

Some stats from the week:

Maria Groover: 22 kills, 18 digs

Stella Yester: 13 digs, 9 aces

Poppy Moellering: 23 kills, 0.450 hitting percentage

Morgan Scott: 15 kills, 6 blocks

This week, John Carroll hosts Springville on Tuesday and Northridge on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country team competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational on Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park. Homewood’s girls finished seventh in the large school class.

Emma Brooke Levering led the girls with a 17th-place finish. Sydney Dobbins was 28th as well. Caroline Wilder, Camille Etheridge, Bailey Zinn, Sarah Kemper and Sophia Forrestall also ran.

Ben Murray finished 48th in the boys race and Grayton Murray was 58th. Andrew Laird, Jack Freeman, Colvin Bussey and Ethan Bagwell also ran for the Patriots.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.