The Reset: Volleyball posts 5 weekend wins

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Volleyball Homewood volleyball finished second at the Party on the Plains Tournament on Sept. 8, 2018.

FOOTBALL

Homewood

Homewood’s football team improved to 2-1 on the season and 1-0 in Class 6A, Region 5 with a convincing 27-7 win over Pelham on Friday night, as the Patriots defense held Pelham to 70 total yards. This week, Homewood travels to Helena for another region contest.

John Carroll

John Carroll suffered its third loss in as many games to open the season, as the Cavs fell to Fairfield, 47-0, on Friday. This week, the Cavs head to Parker on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Homewood

The Homewood volleyball team rebounded from a tough first week of the season, as the Patriots now sit with a 5-4 record following an encouraging weekend. Homewood began the week with a loss to Oak Mountain in three sets (22-25, 18-25, 11-25). But Homewood played in the Party on the Plains tournament at Auburn High over the weekend, posting five wins. In pool play, the Patriots defeated Harris County (25-13, 24-26, 25-10), Elmore County (25-12, 25-12) and Prattville Christian (25-22, 26-24). Homewood began bracket play with a win over Tuscaloosa County (25-14, 25-19) and advanced to the championship with a win over Troup County (25-20, 25-19) in the semifinals. Homewood fell to Auburn (14-25, 19-25) in the final.

Some notable stats from the weekend:

Alejandra Loo: 39 kills, 4 digs

Kassidy Schnoer: 34 kills

Gretchen Kellen: 33 kills

Emma Johnson: 17 digs

Alex Hershbine: 9 digs

This week, Homewood hosts Shades Valley on Tuesday and plays a tri-match with Tuscaloosa County and Huffman on Thursday.

John Carroll

John Carroll’s volleyball team fell to Spain Park, 12-25, 15-25, 21-25 in area play. This week, the Cavs host Clay-Chalkville on Tuesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Homewood’s cross-country teams competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational in Oakville on Saturday, with the boys and girls teams each placing third overall. Will Stone won the boys race by 13 seconds, crossing the finish line in 15:37.19. Crawford Hope placed third in 15:54.79. Jack Gray, Carson Bedics, Jon Fielding Stogner, Jack Harchelroad and Brady Cassell also posted times for the boys.

Celie Jackson (eighth, 19:51.94) was the top finisher for the girls team. Edie Smith (11th, 20:14.65) followed behind her. Victoria Thompson, Audrey Nabors, Laura Jane Kemper and Lily Blish also ran.

