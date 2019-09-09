The Reset: Patriots football picks up 1st win

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood AT Pelham Football 2019 Homewood players celebrate after a play during a game between Homewood and Pelham on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Ned Bearden Stadium in Pelham.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood football team got in the win column for the first time last Friday night, picking up a win over Pelham. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This Friday, the Patriots host Helena in a second consecutive Class 6A, Region 5 contest.

John Carroll

John Carroll suffered its first loss of the season last Friday, falling to Fairfield in a Class 5A, Region 4 game. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Thursday, John Carroll hosts Parker in another region contest.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country team is off to a strong start once again, and the Patriots performed well at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational on Saturday. The girls team finished third overall and the boys were fourth, both teams the highest Class 6A finisher. Jon Fielding Stogner led the boys side, as he came home sixth in 16:03. Lainey Phelps won the girls race in 18:40.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.