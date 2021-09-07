The Reset: Cavs football improves to 2-1

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas John Carroll Football John Carroll running back/athlete Aaron Mason (6) is tackled by Carver-Birmingham wide reciever Camarion McKinney (9) during a game between John Carroll and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, SEP 03, 2021, at Pat Sullivan field in Birmingham AL. Photo by James Nicholas.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll football teams were back in action last Friday night. Homewood struggled after a strong start and fell to McAdory. Click here for a recap of the contest.

John Carroll picked up its second win of the young season, toppling Carver-Birmingham. Click here to read about that game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team finished last week with an 11-6 record after playing in a high-level tournament in Orlando, the Nike Tournament of Champions. The Patriots won two of three in pool play, beating Winter Haven (Fla.) and West Orange (Fla.) and falling to Plant (Fla.) to place second in the pool.

Walton (Ga.), Wando (S.C.) and Canterbury (Fla.) beat Homewood on the final day of the tournament.

Last week, Olivia Brown led the Patriots with 52 kills, 38 digs and an ace. Sydney Humes led the defense with 68 digs, 11 assists, two kills and an ace. Olivia Outman tallied 84 assists, 37 digs, four aces, three kills and two blocks.

This week, Homewood begins Class 6A, Area 9 play Wednesday at Mountain Brook. The Patriots also host Briarwood on Thursday in another area match.

Last week, John Carroll notched a pair of wins, beating Shades Valley and Hueytown, both by scores of 3-0.

Some stats from the week:

Maria Groover: 18 kills and 10 digs

Morgan Scott: 15 kills, 7 digs and 3 blocks

Josie Scalici: 17 digs and 9 aces

Helen Macher: 44 assists and 15 digs

This week, John Carroll is at Helena on Tuesday and at McAdory on Thursday.

