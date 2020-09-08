The Reset: Patriots football wins, Cavs volleyball has solid week

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood's Emmanuel Erhumwunsee (45) during a game between Homewood and McAdory on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll football teams were in action last Friday night. Homewood earned a hard-fought, dramatic 9-7 win over McAdory to improve to 2-1 on the season. Click here for the full recap of the contest.

John Carroll took a late lead but ultimately fell to Carver-Birmingham 27-22 in a Class 5A, Region 5 matchup. The Cavs are now 1-1 overall on the season and 0-1 in region play.

This Friday, Homewood hosts Chelsea in a region matchup, while John Carroll heads to Cordova within region play as well.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team played one match last week, an area loss to Chelsea in straight sets (26-24, 25-10, 27-25). Alex Hershbine led the Patriots with 11 digs, four kills and two aces. Sarah Smith added 12 digs, three kills and one ace. Haley Callaham led the defense with 13 digs and one ace.

This week, Homewood hosts a tri-match with Curry and Mortimer Jordan on Tuesday and Minor on Thursday.

John Carroll began last week with a Tuesday win over McAdory and picked up a win over Shades Valley on Thursday in three sets, 25-16,25-14, 25-13. The Cavs are now 7-8 overall and 3-0 in area play. Here are some stats from the week:

Morgan Scott: 18 kills, six blocks.

Erin Jenkins: eight kills, two blocks.

Sara Archer: 24 assists, five aces, three kills, five digs.

Helen Macher: 18 assists, four aces.

Amelia Ragusa: 21 digs.

Stella Yester: five kills, seven aces.

This week, John Carroll plays at Pelham on Tuesday and at McAdory on Thursday, before heading to Mobile for the Catholic Cup this weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

John Carroll’s cross-country team competed in the Warrior 2 Mile Invitational at Thompson on Thursday. The varsity girls placed third as a team. The boys were led by Tyler Wittmann, who finished 19th, while the girls were paced by 11th-place finisher Lilly Langley.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.