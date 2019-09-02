The Reset: Patriots football falls, cross-country dominates

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS Vestavia Football 2019 Trae Ausmer (9) celebrates as he makes a touchdown during a game between Vestavia Hills and Homewood on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

FOOTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood football team dropped its second straight game to begin the season last Friday, falling 49-7 to Vestavia Hills. Click here for a recap of the contest.

This week, Homewood begins Class 6A, Region 5 play on Friday, when the Patriots travel to Pelham.

John Carroll

The John Carroll football team improved to 2-0 on the young season with a double-overtime victory over Leeds last Friday. Click here for a recap of the game.

This week, the Cavs open Class 5A, Region 4 play on Friday when they host Fairfield.

VOLLEYBALL

Homewood put together a perfect week last week, posting three match wins. On Tuesday, the Patriots swept a tri-match with Oak Grove (25-3, 25-3) and McAdory (25-7, 25-8). The Patriots then traveled to Tuscaloosa County on Thursday and picked up a three-set win (25-14, 25-20, 25-5).

This week, Homewood hosts Mountain Brook on Tuesday, travels to Briarwood on Thursday and plays in the Geraldine tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Homewood cross-country teams opened the season on Saturday at the Early Bird Twilight in Montevallo. The Patriots boys won the event, scoring 30 points, well ahead of Hoover’s runner-up total of 72. Crawford Hope won the race with a time of 15:25, with teammates Jon Fielding Stogner and Jackson Merrell also posting top-five finishes. Carson Bedics came home eighth.

Homewood’s girls also won in dominant fashion, scoring 41 points compared to second-place Oak Mountain’s 87. Lainey Phelps won the race in 18:04, nearly 90 seconds ahead of her next competitor. Celie Jackson (third) and Maris Owen (eighth) also placed in the top 10.

