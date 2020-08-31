The Reset: Volleyball teams nab 4 wins each

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood at Mtn Brook Volleyball Mountain Brook’s Greer Golden (5) spikes the ball as Homewood’s Lily Janas (9) and Olivia Brown (8) deflect the ball at the net in a class 6A area match at Spartan Arena between Homewood and Mountain Brook on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Both the Homewood and John Carroll football teams registered forfeit wins last week, as each team’s opponent was unable to play due to COVID-19 concerns.

This week, Homewood hosts McAdory, while John Carroll heads to Carver-Birmingham to begin Class 5A, Region 5 play.

VOLLEYBALL

Homewood and John Carroll continued volleyball season last week. The Lady Patriots began area play on Tuesday with a five-set loss to Mountain Brook (25-20, 21-25, 25-12, 26-28, 15-4). In the match, Olivia Brown led the offense with 17 kills, 24 digs and one block. Sarah Smith led the defense with 36 digs and two aces. Olivia Outman tallied 17 assists, nine digs and one ace. Senior setter Abby Wilson tallied 13 assists and 11 digs.

The Lady Patriots have a 7-7 overall record after also beating Jacksonville, Corner, Cullman and Fort Payne, with losses to Hoover and Jasper during the week. Here are some stats from the action:

Smith: 86 digs, 22 kills, 15 assists.

Outman: 65 assists, 30 digs, seven aces, two blocks.

Brown: 33 kills, 39 digs, one ace, one block.

John Carroll rebounded from a tough first week of action to put together a strong second week. The Cavaliers are now 4-8 overall after posting a 4-3 record last week. John Carroll earned a three-set win over Hueytown in area play, while also beating Pelham, Pike Road and Jacksonville. The Cavs fell to Trinity Presbyterian, Saint James and Prattville. Here are some stats from the week:

Riley Kelner: 45 kills, 40 digs, five aces.

Erin Jenkins: 17 kills.

Morgan Scott: 19 kills, 15 blocks.

Sara Archer: 84 assists, 26 digs, seven aces, four blocks.

Amelia Ragusa: 51 digs, 13 aces.

Stella Yester: 21 kills, 23 digs.

This week, John Carroll hosts McAdory on Tuesday and travels to Shades Valley on Thursday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.