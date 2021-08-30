The Reset: Patriots football gets dramatic win

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Whit Armistead (29) kicks a field goal in a game against Vestavia Hills at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The Patriots defeated the Rebels 9-7. Photo by Erin Nelson.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood football team earned a dramatic 9-7 win over Vestavia Hills last Friday, beating the Rebels on a late field goal. Click here for a recap of the game.

John Carroll suffered a 34-14 loss to Moody, as the Cavaliers fell to 1-1 on the young season. Click here for the recap.

VOLLEYBALL

The John Carroll volleyball team posted a 3-4 record last week in a busy few days, and the Cavaliers now have a 6-9 record on the season. On Thursday, John Carroll fell to Pelham in five sets (24-26, 25-16, 25-5, 24-26, 15-7).

Over the weekend, the Cavs played in the Mayor’s Cup Tournament in Montgomery. They fell to St. Paul’s in three sets (25-16, 22-25, 18-16), were swept by Montgomery Academy (25-10, 25-17), defeated Mary G. Montgomery (25-12, 25-16), Wetumpka (25-20, 25-20) and Prattville (25-16, 25-19) and fell to St. Luke’s (25-20, 25-14).

Some stats from the week:

Poppy Moellering: 43 kills

Morgan Scott: 42 kills, 7 blocks

Sara Archer: 17 kills, 12 aces, 34 digs

This week, John Carroll heads to Shades Valley on Tuesday and hosts Hueytown on Thursday.

Homewood won three of its four matches last week and now has a 9-2 record. The Patriots took part in a couple tri-matches. They swept both ends of one on Tuesday, beating Helena and Tuscaloosa County. Homewood split Thursday’s, falling to Spain Park and beating Sparkman.

Some stats from the week:

Olivia Brown: 45 kills, 29 digs, 2 aces

Mackenzie Yoakum: 25 kills, 10 digs, 4 blocks, 4 aces

Olivia Outman: 67 assists, 13 digs, 4 aces, 2 blocks

This week, Homewood heads to Orlando for the Nike Tournament of Champions.

