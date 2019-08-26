The Reset: Fall sports begin

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS Hueytown Football 2019 Homewood team captains Kameron Gaines (7), Trae Ausmer (9), Brody Butler (49) and Pate Owen (18) take to the field during a game between Hueytown and Homewood on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood football team began the 2019 season last Thursday night, as the Patriots fell to a strong Hueytown team, 32-19. Click here for a full recap of the game.

This week, the Patriots host longtime rival Vestavia Hills on Friday night.

John Carroll

John Carroll equaled last season’s win total with an encouraging 35-21 win over St. Clair County. Click here for the story on the game.

This week, the Cavs host Leeds on Friday night.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood volleyball team began the season last week, posting a 4-2 record in the Briarwood Serve-Off Tournament and advancing to the semifinals. Here are the team’s results from the tournament:

Loss to Faith Academy; 23-25, 20-25

Win over Westminster-Oak Mountain; 25-23, 25-11

Win over Minor; 25-0, 25-0

Win over Oak Mountain; 25-15, 24-26, 15-13

Loss to Chelsea; 15-25, 17-25

“Their team unity was strong and pushed them through to a solid semifinals finish,” head coach Cynthia Padgett said. “(We were) led by junior setter Abby Wilson's on-court decision-making, senior Kassidy Schnoer's outstanding hitting on the right side and solid blocking by sophomore Olivia Brown in the middle.”

This week, Homewood travels to McAdory on Tuesday for a tri-match with Oak Grove and plays at Tuscaloosa County on Thursday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.