The Reset: Football, volleyball seasons begin

× Expand John Carroll's team takes the field during a game between John Carroll at Fultondale on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Wildcats Stadium in Fultondale.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll football teams kicked off their seasons last Friday night.

Homewood was defeated by Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 49-19 in the Patriots’ season-opener. The Patriots are off this week, as their scheduled game against Vestavia Hills was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Vestavia program.

John Carroll picked up a 28-10 win over Fultondale in Will Mara’s first game as the program’s head coach. The Cavs are at Moody this week looking to win their second straight game.

VOLLEYBALL

High school volleyball season began last week as well, with Homewood posting a 3-4 record in Andie Freedman’s first week as head coach. The Lady Patriots began the season with a dominant victory over Clay-Chalkville in straight sets (25-7, 25-13, 25-14).

Over the weekend, Homewood played in the Juanita Boddie Tournament, hosted by Hoover at the Finley Center. Homewood picked up wins over John Carroll and Houston Academy in the tournament, but dropped matches to Spain Park, Sparkman, Cullman and Buckhorn.

For the week, Olivia Brown led the team with 51 kills, 47 digs, two aces and three blocks. Mackenzie Yoakum added 20 kills, 17 digs and two blocks. Haley Callaham led the Homewood defense with 47 digs, six assists and an ace. Sarah Smith contributed 45 digs, nine assists, five aces and a kill. Olivia Outman tallied 83 assists, six digs, four kills and three blocks. Abby Wilson had 53 assists, 22 digs, four kills and three aces.

This week, Homewood hosts a tri-match with Jacksonville and Corner on Tuesday and travels to Mountain Brook on Wednesday.

John Carroll began the season with five losses. The Cavs fell to Mountain Brook in four sets on Thursday. In that match, Riley Kelner tallied nine kills, three aces and 10 digs. Morgan Scott had nine kills and three blocks, Amelia Ragusa had 22 digs and Sara Archer chipped in 12 assists, five aces and seven digs.

In the Juanita Boddie Tournament over the weekend, the Cavs fell to Prattville (2-0), LAMP (2-0), Hazel Green (2-0) and Homewood (2-0). For the weekend, Kelner had 24 kills, 21 digs and four blocks. Scott tallied nine kills and four blocks, Erin Jenkins contributed 10 blocks, Ragusa had 31 digs and five aces, and Archer registered 47 assists, seven aces, 11 digs and four blocks.

This week, John Carroll hosts Bessemer City on Tuesday and Hueytown on Thursday. Over the weekend, the Cavs will play in the Montgomery Mayors Cup at Trinity Presbyterian.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.