The Reset: Football teams start off with wins

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Norris Homewood Football Homewood Kicker J.C. Daniel (6) kicks game winning field goal on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Homewood defeated Hillcrest 37-37. Photo by Jonathan M. Norris

FOOTBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll football teams began the 2021 season with a win. Homewood's J.C. Daniel capped off a thrilling 37-34 win over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Friday. Click here for the full recap of the game.

John Carroll was dominant in a 28-0 shutout of Fultondale. Click here for a recap of that contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Homewood and John Carroll volleyball teams began the fall season last week.

Homewood is off to a 6-1 start on the year after the first few days of action. The Patriots began the season on Thursday by sweeping John Carroll in three sets, 25-21, 25-14, 25-13. Homewood advanced to the quarterfinals of the Juanita Boddie Tournament, hosted by Hoover at the Finley Center, over the weekend.

On Friday, Homewood began the tournament with pool wins over Athens (23-25, 25-22, 15-11) and Jasper (25-12, 25-12). The Patriots wrapped up a clean sweep of pool play with two more wins Saturday over Ramsay (25-19, 25-16) and Enterprise (25-15, 25-15).

In the first round of Gold bracket play, Homewood knocked off Brandon (Miss.) in three sets, 23-25, 25-22, 15-9. The Patriots fell to Bayside Academy in three sets (25-14, 23-25, 15-9) in the quarterfinals.

Some stat leaders for the week:

Olivia Brown led Homewood with 87 kills, 45 digs, eight aces and 5 blocks.

Olivia Outman tallied 132 assists, 25 digs, six blocks and three aces.

Mackenzie Yoakum recorded 27 kills, 22 digs, five blocks and three aces

This week, Homewood hosts a tri-match with Helena and Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday and heads to Spain Park for a tri-match with Sparkman on Thursday.

John Carroll's volleyball squad is 3-5 after a stout week of competition. The Cavaliers opened up the season with the loss to Homewood and also played in the Boddie Tournament over the weekend. John Carroll won one of its four pool matches, notching a three-set win (20-25, 25-22, 15-10) over James Clemens on Friday evening. The Cavs lost in three sets to McGill-Toolen (23-25, 25-22, 15-12) and Dyer County (Tenn.) [25-17, 21-25, 15-13] and were swept by Montgomery Catholic (26-24, 25-15).

In Silver bracket play, John Carroll toppled Columbus (Ga.) [27-25, 20-25, 15-12) and Daphne (25-17, 27-25) before falling to Gulf Shores (25-18, 25-14).

Some stat leaders for the week:

Maria Groover: 46 kills, 61 digs, 11 aces

Poppy Moellering: 42 kills, 10 blocks

Josie Scalici: 108 digs

Helen Macher: 152 assists

This week, John Carroll heads to Bessemer City on Tuesday and hosts Pelham on Thursday. The Cavs will play in the Mayor's Cup in Montgomery over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The John Carroll cross-country team began the season last Saturday at the ACA Meet of Champions in Tuscaloosa.

Arthur Langley won the boys 5K run, blistering the field by 11 seconds and crossing the line in 16 minutes, 36 seconds.

