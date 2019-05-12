The Reset: Cavs softball advances to state; Patriots soccer wins it all

× Expand John Carroll's Macey Ogle (21) pitches during a Class 5A East Central Regional game between John Carroll and Demopolis on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood softball team played three games in the Class 6A West Central Regional at Bowers Park in Tuscaloosa last week, with the Patriots winning the first two and sitting a win away from the state tournament.

Rain postponed the conclusion of the regional tournament until Monday, when the Patriots will host the final two games of the tournament. Homewood will play the winner of McAdory and Pell City, with the final team standing earning a berth in the state tournament, which begins Wednesday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

Homewood 17, Minor 2

After rain delayed the start of Homewood’s run in the regional tournament, the Patriots kicked things off Friday morning with a dominant 17-2 win over Minor. Homewood scored 11 runs in the first inning and never relented.

Hunter Dunn led the way offensively, as she went 2-for-3 with four runs batted in and four runs scored. Hannah Gibson and Ella Walker drove in a pair of runs each as well. Zoe Couch pitched all four innings, surrendering just two unearned runs on two hits.

Homewood 5, Pinson Valley 3

Homewood scored two runs in the third inning to take the lead for good in a 5-3 win over Pinson Valley in a winners’ bracket game on Friday morning.

Jakaria Byrd’s RBI double tied the game and Dunn singled in the go-ahead run in that third inning and Couch took it the rest of the way. Couch pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits, three runs (one earned) and struck out six hits. Dunn drove in two runs on the game. Camille Etheridge walked three times and scored three runs.

Gardendale 13, Homewood 0

Homewood suffered its first loss of the regional tournament on Friday evening, as Gardendale earned the first of two state tournament berths.

John Carroll

The John Carroll softball team won all three of its games at the Class 5A East Central Regional over the weekend at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, earning the Cavs a berth at the state tournament, which begins Thursday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

John Carroll 6, Demopolis 2

John Carroll began its run in the regional tournament on Friday afternoon with a 6-2 win over Demopolis. The Cavs held a one-run lead through four and a half innings, before they got four key insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth and held on to win.

For John Carroll, Kayla Coley-Drayton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the game, and Macey Ogle struck out 12 batters in a complete game effort. She surrendered just two runs (one earned) on five hits.

John Carroll 8, Marbury 7

John Carroll held off a late charge from Marbury on Friday evening, as the Cavs hung on for an 8-7 victory. Marbury jumped ahead with three runs in the first inning, but John Carroll scored six and two runs, respectively, over the second and third innings to take a five-run lead. Marbury chipped away at the lead, scoring three in the sixth, but was unable to complete the comeback.

For the Cavs, Charlotte Phillips drove in a pair of runs, while five others notched RBIs on the game. Abigayle Parker earned the win, going five innings, while Ogle pitched the final two innings to pick up the save.

John Carroll 4, Bibb County 2

John Carroll came back on Saturday morning and took care of business, beating Bibb County 4-2 and securing its spot at the state tournament. Abi Allarde hit a solo home run in the contest for the Cavs, while seventh-grader Mallory Ogle went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Macey Ogle held Bibb County off the board for the first six innings, before it scored two unearned runs in the final frame. She allowed just two hits and struck out 10, while allowing eight walks.

GOLF

The Homewood boys golf team competed at the Class 6A North Sub-State Tournament last Monday, placing second of four teams to qualify for the state tournament this week. The Patriots posted a team score of 299, behind Muscle Shoals’ winning score of 279. Leading Homewood was Ren Riley, who finished with a round of 72. Ford Goldasich posted a 74, Avery Stansell came home with a 75 and Harrison Sims and Trey Rouse each finished at 78.

The John Carroll girls golf team also competed at sub-state last week and finished third. The performance marked the best by the Lady Cavs program in over 20 years.

The state tournament is set for this Monday and Tuesday in Prattville.

SOCCER

Both Homewood soccer teams and the John Carroll girls team advanced to Huntsville for the state final four.

Homewood's girls won the title, scoring two late goals to beat Chelsea 3-2 in the Class 6A final on Saturday. Click here for the full recap of the game.

Homewood's boys could not defend their state title from a season ago. The Patriots fell to Fort Payne 2-0 in Friday's semifinal and finished with a 19-3-4 record.

"We came up just a little bit short. That's all," head coach Sean McBride said. "I just think the better team took their chances and finished it."

The John Carroll girls fell 5-2 to Montgomery Academy in the Class 4A-5A semifinals on Thursday evening.

