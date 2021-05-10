The Reset: Boys soccer triumphs

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Patriots celebrate after defeating McGill-Toolen in the AHSAA Class 6A boys State Championship game at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Patriots defeated McGill-Toolen 2-1. Photo by Erin Nelson.

SOFTBALL

The John Carroll softball team punched its ticket to the regional tournament by dominating the Class 5A, Area 9 tournament last week.

On Thursday, the Cavaliers won a pair of games over Fairfield and Pleasant Grove without yielding as much as a hit to either team. Macey Ogle led the way on the day, combining to throw seven hitless innings and striking out 19 batters. In a 17-0 win over Fairfield, she also went 3-for-3 with a double, triple and home run with six runs batted in. In a 15-0 win over Pleasant Grove, Ogle drove in another run and scored three times.

Also in the Fairfield win, Gracie Mills drove in three runs, while Charlotte Phillips and Hannah Greene each finished with two RBIs. Annie Gregory knocked in a run and scored three runs as well.

In the Pleasant Grove game, Abi Allarde and Phillips each homered and drove in four runs apiece. Kayla Coley-Drayton went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs driven in. Mills scored three more runs.

John Carroll then beat Pleasant Grove 10-0 on Friday to seal the area title. Phillips homered twice and drove in five runs in the contest, while Gregory allowed just three hits and struck out seven in five innings of work.

John Carroll will play in the 5A West Central Regional in Tuscaloosa this Wednesday and Thursday.

SOCCER

The Homewood boys soccer team wrapped up the Class 6A state championship last Saturday in Huntsville with a win over McGill-Toolen, while the girls fell to St. Paul’s in a shootout. Click here for the recap of the title games.

GOLF

The Homewood boys golf team finished second in the Class 6A North Sub-State tournament last Monday at Cypress Lakes in Florence. Homewood came in second behind only Mountain Brok, firing a team total of 308. Joshua Peters led the way for the Patriots with a 72 (1-over par). Harrison Sims shot a 73 (+2), Jack Craddock finished with a 77 (+6), Jonathan Peters shot an 86 and Kaman Rouse fired an 88.

Homewood’s girls finished fourth in the sub-state tournament, thus ending their season.

Homewood’s boys are competing in the 6A state tournament this Monday and Tuesday at Magnolia Grove in Mobile.

