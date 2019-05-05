The Reset: Patriots sweep outdoor titles again

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Lainey Phelps runs the 800m during the AHSAA 6A-7A Sectional Meet on April 27, 2019 at Mountain Brook High School.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood softball team started its postseason run last week and hosted an abbreviated Class 6A, Area 10 tournament on Wednesday. The Patriots played and defeated Shades Valley twice to earn their berth to the regional tournament this week.

In the first game, Homewood knocked off Shades Valley 10-4. Jakaria Byrd homered and drove in two runs, while Hunter Dunn had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs. Zoe Couch and Hannah Gibson also knocked in a pair of runs.

The Patriots hung on to a 8-7 victory in the second game. Byrd had another big game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and a grand slam, driving in five runs total. Couch went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Homewood will begin play in the West Central Regional Tournament at Bowers Park in Tuscaloosa on Thursday at noon.

John Carroll

The John Carroll softball team hosted the Class 5A, Area 8 tournament last week to begin the postseason. The Cavs opened the tournament on Wednesday with a pair of wins that locked up their regional berth this week. John Carroll began the day with a 17-0 victory over Woodlawn. Abigayle Parker pitched three perfect innings and struck out six, while Charlotte Phillips went 3-for-3 with four RBIs. Alyssa Barnes and Macey Ogle each racked up three hits as well.

The Cavs then defeated Briarwood 4-1 to advance to the area title game. They got all four of their runs in the fourth inning and were led by Phillips’ three hits on the day. Ogle pitched the complete game in the circle, allowing one run on seven hits and striking out 12.

John Carroll came back on Thursday and defeated Briarwood 10-4 to win the area championship and qualify for the regional tournament this week. Briarwood took a 4-1 lead but the Cavs’ bats woke up in the latter portion of the contest, and a five-run fifth inning gave them the lead for good. Abi Allarde went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the John Carroll offense, while Ogle was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Kayla Coley-Drayton racked up three hits and scored three runs.

John Carroll will begin play in the East Central Regional Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Friday at noon.

GOLF

The Homewood boys golf team competed in the Class 6A, Section 3 tournament last week and finished second to qualify for the sub-state tournament. The Patriots totaled a team score off 300, four behind Northridge’s 296. Ford Goldasich led Homewood with a 67. Harrison Sims shot a 75, Avery Stansell went for 78, Trey Rouse posted 80 and Ren Riley carded an 81. Joshua Peters and Chris Williams also competed as individuals and advanced to sub-state.

John Carroll’s girls golf team also qualified for sub-state after finishing second in the Class 4A-5A, Section 2 tournament.

The Homewood boys will play in the sub-state tournament on Monday at Cypress Lakes Golf Club in Muscle Shoals. John Carroll’s girls play on Monday as well, at the Arrowhead Country Club in Montgomery.

SOCCER

Homewood

The Homewood girls soccer team (17-4-5) advanced to the Class 6A state final four last week with wins over Shades Valley and Gardendale. The Patriots beat Shades Valley 10-0 on Tuesday and Gardendale 3-1 on Thursday. They will face Decatur this Friday in the state semifinals. Kickoff is at 9 a.m. at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

The Homewood boys (19-2-4) also advanced to the final four by defeating McAdory 7-1 on Tuesday and Clay-Chalkville 4-1 on Friday. The Patriots are the defending state champions. They will face Fort Payne, which they tied 1-1 earlier in the season, this Friday in the state semifinals. Kickoff is at 9 a.m. at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

John Carroll

The John Carroll girls soccer team (13-3-1) defeated Briarwood 2-0 on Tuesday and Sylacauga 6-0 on Thursday to advance to the Class 4A-5A state final four. The Lady Cavs are the defending state champions and will face Montgomery Academy in the state semifinals this Thursday. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

The John Carroll boys fell to Briarwood 2-1 on Tuesday in the second of the 4A-5A state playoffs. The Cavs finished the season 11-7-2.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field teams swept the Class 6A state titles for the second straight year at last week’s state meet in Gulf Shores. Read about the meet here.

