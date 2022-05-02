The Reset: Patriots advance in soccer playoffs

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Martina Pozzo (19) takes a shot at the goal in a first round playoff game against Jasper at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, April 29, 2022. The Patriots’ defeated Jasper 10-0 in the first half of the game. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The John Carroll baseball team was swept by Alexandria last Friday in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Valley Cubs won by scores of 5-1 and 10-7 to advance in the postseason.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team began the final week of the regular season last Monday with a close 5-4 loss to Pelham. For the Patriots, Katherine Howell had a strong game offensively, going 2-for-3 with a triple and 2 runs batted in. Eva White also knocked in a pair. Ella Walker pitched well, going 6 innings and allowing 5 hits and 5 unearned runs.

Homewood stormed past Shades Valley 16-1 on Wednesday. Howell, Hunter Dunn and Emily Dunn spurred a balanced offensive effort, each driving in 2 runs in the contest. Susanna Sheehan and Zoe Couch each hit a triple and drove in a run, while Katelyn Pope, Hayden Bell and Walker drove in a run apiece as well. Walker threw 3 innings in the circle, allowing an unearned run on 3 hits.

John Carroll fell to Mortimer Jordan 7-2 on Thursday.

Homewood will play in the Class 6A, Area 9 tournament this Tuesday and Wednesday at Chelsea. John Carroll will host the 5A, Area 9 tournament Monday and Tuesday.

SOCCER

Last Monday, the John Carroll girls soccer team fell to Northridge 2-0. The boys team beat Northridge 5-2. Goals were scored by Topher LaRussa (two), Charles Farr (two) and Sebastian Guerrero.

The John Carroll soccer teams began the Class 4A/5A playoffs with wins on Thursday. The girls took down Demopolis 10-0 and the boys got past Sipsey Valley 8-1.

In the girls game, Ruby Thornton, Haley Nguyen and Belle Buckner each scored twice, with Ren Elder, Anna Grace Fuller, Emma Kirkpatrick and Claire Harrison adding single goals as well .In the boys win, Charles Farr and Christian Ortiz scored three goals each, with Sebastian Guerrero and Patrick McGovern adding ones as well.

Homewood notched dominating wins in the first round of the 6A playoffs Thursday, as the girls beat Jasper 10-0 and the boys beat Gardendale by an identical 10-0 score.

The second round of the playoffs will commence early this week. The John Carroll boys play Pike Road on Monday at 6 p.m., while the girls face Sylacauga on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Homewood is back in action Tuesday, with the girls playing Pinson Valley at 5 p.m. and the boys taking on Shades Valley at 7 p.m.

GOLF

The John Carroll boys golf team won the Class 5A, Section 2 golf tournament last Monday at the Sylacauga Country Club. John Carroll shot a collective score of 319 to win easily. Jack Carlisle was the individual low medalist, shooting a 77. Josh Awbrey shot 78, Hayes Cation fired an 81 and Charlie Gerace scored an 83 to post the top four scores in the whole tournament.

John Carroll’s girls were second in the 4A/5A, Section 2 tournament in Sylacauga. Northside won with a score of 246 and the Cavaliers followed at 254. Kaitlyn Shields shot a 78 to finish as the individual runner-up, while Melanie Harris fired an 83.

Homewood’s boys finished third in the 6A, Section 3 tournament. Harrison Sims was the individual runner-up by shooting a 71.

Homewood’s girls won the Section 3 tournament advancing to sub-state as a team. The Patriots shot a 243, beating Mountain Brook’s runner-up score of 307. Aidan Haithcock shot a 78 to lead the way, with Shawnise Gregory right behind her with a 79. Morgan Maddox fired an 86.

The sub-state tournaments will take place this week.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood outdoor track and field team competed in the Class 6A, Section 3 meet in Tuscaloosa last weekend.

The girls 4x800-meter relay team won the event in 10:06 and Naeemah Gamble won the shot put with a throw of 38 feet.

Maris Owen finished third in the 400-meter dash, Emma Brooke Levering and Sydney Dobbins were second and third in the 1,600, the 4x100-meter relay team finished third and Chandler Binkley finished third in high jump.

On the boys side, Grayton Murray won the 1,600 in 4:25.45, followed closely by Ben Murray, who finished second. The boys also won the 4x800 in 8:20.

Robert Fowlkes placed third in the 400, JC Daniel was third in high jump and Elliott Allen finished second in pole vault.

John Carroll competed in the 5A, Section 3 meet at Mountain Brook.

The girls put together some impressive performances, including sweeping the top three spots in the 800-meter run. Lilly Langley won the race in 2:35.77, followed by Claire Humphrey and Isabella Corsini.

Humphrey won the 1,600, with Langley following right behind. The 4x800 relay team won in 11:06 as well. Anna Cate Coyle finished third in the high jump and Katie Marie Everett was third in the pole vault.

On the boys side, Arthur Langley won the 1,600 in 4:45.7 and crossed the line first in the 3,200 in 10:20. Aden Malpass was second in the 400, the 4x400 relay was second, the 4x800 relay placed third, Carson McFadden finished third in the high jump, James Edmonds was second in pole vault, Caleb Wyatt placed second in discus and Tyler Black was second in javelin.

The state tournament is this weekend in Gulf Shores.

