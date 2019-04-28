The Reset: Patriots baseball falls in 2nd round

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Baseball Homewood's Daniel Patton (11) makes a play during a Class 6A first round playoff game between McAdory and Homewood on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Homewood High School.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team saw its season come to an end in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs over the weekend, as the Patriots dropped a three-game series with defending state champion Hazel Green.

Game 1: Homewood 10, Hazel Green 1

Homewood opened up the series against the defending state champions with a convincing 10-1 win over Hazel Green. Homewood ace pitcher Justin Perreault surrendered a first-inning run but no more. He gave up five hits on the game and struck out a pair.

The Patriots took the lead with five runs in the second inning. Charlie Goode scored on a wild pitch, John Hall drove in two with a single, Daniel Patton doubled and John Hale singled to bring in the runs. After tacking on another run in the third, Homewood added two more in the fourth on Harrison Hawkins’ bunt. Crawford Doyle had an RBI double and Hawkins brought in another run with a groundout.

Game 2: Hazel Green 5, Homewood 0

Homewood couldn’t put much together in the second game of the series and fell 5-0. Hazel Green’s Hunter McGriff only surrendered two Homewood hits and struck out eight in the ball game. Sloan Squires went the distance for the Patriots, as he gave up six hits.

Game 3: Hazel Green 16, Homewood 0

Hazel Green jumped on Homewood early Saturday and never relented in a convincing 16-0 victory in the pivotal third game of the series. Hazel Green’s Jackson Minor threw a no-hitter over five innings, while the Hazel Green offense racked up 15 hits. The Patriots end their season with a 21-11 record and bid farewell to 10 seniors.

TENNIS

The Homewood girls tennis team advanced to the Class 6A state tennis tournament for the second straight year, as the Lady Patriots finished ninth and tallied five points. Lisa Jane Ponder won a match at No. 3 singles and the team won a pair of matches in doubles action.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood softball team began last week with an 11-1 loss to Pelham on Monday. On Tuesday, the Patriots dropped a 9-6 decision to McAdory after surrendering the lead in the fourth inning. Jakaria Byrd led Homewood’s offense, as she went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs batted in. Hannah Gibson went 4-for-4 with two RBIs as well.

Homewood played four games over the weekend at the Hoover Classic. On Friday, the Patriots began play with a 7-2 loss to Hoover. In the second game of the day, they tied with Faith Academy 4-4, as Abby Brown drove in two runs. On Saturday morning, Homewood fell 12-0 to Smiths Station before falling to Hewitt-Trussville 15-0 in bracket play.

This week, Homewood hosts the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament, with its first game against the winner between Huffman and Shades Valley on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

John Carroll

The John Carroll softball team was unable to dig out of an early hole last Tuesday in a 13-4 loss to Shelby County. Alyssa Barnes hit a two-run home run for the Cavs. On Wednesday, the Cavs honored their seniors and picked up a 7-4 win over Shades Valley. Abigayle Parker led the way, driving in two runs at the plate and throwing all seven innings in the circle.

This week, John Carroll hosts the Class 5A, Area 8 tournament. The Cavs begin their run on Wednesday at 2 p.m. against Woodlawn.

GOLF

The Homewood boys golf team competed at Silver Lakes last Monday and finished fourth with a score of 296 in a tournament hosted by White Plains. Ren Riley carded a 70 to lead the team and make the all-tournament team.

SOCCER

Homewood

The Homewood girls soccer team (15-4-5) wrapped up its regular season on Monday with a 3-0 victory over Albertville. On Friday, the Lady Patriots opened the Class 6A playoffs with a 16-0 victory over an undermanned McAdory team. Thirteen Homewood players had goals in the win, with Lizzie Oliver and Rika Kellen both scoring twice. Homewood will host Shades Valley on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the second round of the playoffs. The Lady Patriots defeated the Mounties 10-0 in both of their previous matchups this season.

The Homewood boys soccer team (17-2-4) fell to Bob Jones 2-0 on Monday before opening the 6A playoffs on Friday with an 8-0 victory over Bessemer City. Connor Smith recorded four goals in the victory. The Patriots will host McAdory, a team it beat 6-1 earlier in the season, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the second round of the playoffs.

John Carroll

The John Carroll girls soccer team (11-3-1) blanked Ramsay 10-0 on Saturday in the first round of the 4A-5A playoffs. Gabby Bernal notched a hat trick in the win. The Lady Cavs will host Briarwood on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the second round of the playoffs. John Carroll has defeated Briarwood in the teams’ two previous meetings this season.

The John Carroll boys soccer team (11-6-2) fell to Fort Payne 3-1 on Monday before opening the 4A-5A playoffs on Thursday by routing Jasper 10-0. The Cavs will play at Briarwood, which it has lost to twice this season, on Tuesday in the second round. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field teams competed over the weekend at the Class 6A, Section 3 meet, hosted by Mountain Brook High School. The girls captured the section title, while the boys placed second to Opelika by one point. Event winners included:

Lainey Phelps (1,600 and 3,200 meters)

Makiyah Sills (100 meters, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles)

Aiya Finch (triple jump, long jump)

Alex Brooks (pole vault)

Girls 4x400-meter relay

Will Stone (800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters)

Josh Thomas (triple jump, 110-meter hurdles)

Walker Smith (pole vault)

Tobias Thomas (shot put)

Boys 4x800-meter relay

Homewood will compete this Thursday to Saturday at the state meet in Gulf Shores. The girls will aim for their sixth straight state title, while the boys will go for their second straight.

