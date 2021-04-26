The Reset: Soccer teams begin playoff runs

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media John Carroll’s Mia Mugavero (9) dribbles the ball as Chelsea’s Avery Burleson (2) moves in on coverage in an area game at Chelsea High School on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team wrapped up the regular season last Monday with a 2-1 win over Northridge. Addison Daugherty earned the win on the mound and Austin Whitley got the save to combine for a strong pitching performance. Brian Condon drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Max Heath knocked in a run as well. John Hall tallied a pair of hits.

John Carroll began the Class 5A playoffs on Friday, with a split against Alexandria. Both games were decided in walk-off fashion. The Cavaliers won the first game 4-3, with Davis Deason registering the walk-off double in the eighth innings. It was one of three hits for Deason in the contest. William Gignilliat was exemplary in his start, allowing just two hits in six innings of work.

In the second game, Alexandria walked off with a 9-8 win. For the Cavs, Luke Harris and Seth Seidenfaden each knocked in two runs, while Sam Murray posted a strong relief performance, going 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts.

John Carroll faces Alexandria on Monday at 5 p.m. in the deciding game of the series.

Homewood earned a sweep of Shades Valley in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday. The Patriots won 9-1 and 13-0 to advance. In the first game, Will Heisler struck out 10 batters and allowed just five hits in five innings of work. Condon hit a two-run homer, while Charlie Goode and Taylor Patterson each notched two-RBI hits as well.

In the second game, Charlie Teel threw four scoreless frames. Hall and Patterson each registered two hits and three RBIs, while Owen Isenhower drove in a run on a triple.

In the second round of the playoffs, Homewood visits Hartselle this weekend.

SOFTBALL

Last Tuesday, the John Carroll softball team rolled to a 16-2 win over Pleasant Grove. Abi Allarde and Charlotte Phillips both homered for the Cavaliers, with both finishing with five runs batted in as well. Annie Gregory finished with three hits, three RBIs and four runs scored, while Gracie Mills racked up four hits and four runs. Macey Ogle dominated, allowing two unearned runs, but surrendering no hits, striking out 11 in five innings.

Homewood picked up a 6-2 win over Ramsay on Wednesday. Eva White led the Patriots with three hits, including a double and an RBI. Katherine Howell had two doubles and drove in three runs to support Zoe Couch’s strong pitching performance. She went the distance in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in a seven-inning complete game.

John Carroll competed in the Hoover Classic over the weekend, dropping a pair of games on Friday. In a 14-5 loss to Hartselle, Ogle led the Cavs with a grand slam and four RBIs in the game. John Carroll fell to Oak Mountain 6-1 in the second game of the day.

John Carroll dropped two more games on Saturday. After a 10-2 defeat to Austin, Lawrence County edged the Cavs 3-2. Gregory pitched well, with only one of the three runs she allowed counting as earned.

SOCCER

Last Monday, the Homewood girls soccer team downed John Carroll 4-1. On Tuesday, the Homewood boys took down Oak Mountain 2-1.

The John Carroll boys fell to Grissom 2-0 on Wednesday.

In the first round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs on Thursday, the John Carroll girls beat American Christian 5-0. Homewood dominated in the opening round of the 6A playoffs, the boys beating Minor 8-0 and the girls blowing past Jasper 10-0.

On Friday, the John Carroll boys blew past Sipsey Valley 9-1 in the first round of the 4A-5A playoffs.

In the second round of the playoffs, John Carroll’s girls host Pike Road and Homewood’s boys travel to Clay-Chalkville on Monday evening. On Tuesday, the John Carroll boys head to Indian Springs and Homewood’s girls travel to Shades Valley.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field team competed in the Class 6A, Section 1 meet at Northridge over the weekend, with the boys finishing first and the girls coming home as the runners-up. The Patriots will compete at the state meet in Gulf Shores this weekend.

Spenser Lamb won the 110-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles, Cross Derriso won the pole vault competition, Ivan Wimberly won the javelin throw, the girls won the 4x400-meter relay and the boys won the 4x800.

Other Patriots making it to the podium were Sarah Derriso (second in 400), Camille Etheridge (third in 1,600), Emma Brooke Levering (second in 3,200), Caroline Wilder (third in 3,200), Julia Mitchell (second in 300 hurdles), Maddie Kline (second in high jump), Brooke Walden (second in pole vault), Jordan Reaves (third in pole vault), Naeemah Gamble (third in shot put), Neily Stephens (second in javelin), Ben Murray (third in 800 and third in 1,600), Jon Fielding Stogner (second in 3,200), Andrew Laird (third in 3,200), Slate Rohrer (third in 110 hurdles and second in 300 hurdles), Alex Jones (third in high jump), Hunter Drake (third in triple jump).

TENNIS

The Homewood tennis team completed the season at the Class 6A state tournament last week in Mobile. The Homewood girls finished seventh as a team, accumulating 17 points.

