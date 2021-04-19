The Reset: Patriots golf finishes 3rd at Tom Bell

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Golf The Homewood High School boys golf team finished third at the Tom Bell Memorial tournament April 13, 2021.

BASEBALL

Last Monday, the John Carroll baseball team began the week with a doubleheader sweep in area play, beating Wenonah 15-2 and 12-0. In the first game, the Cavaliers had several players contribute significantly offensively. Aden Malpass, JT Weisberg and Seth Seidenfaden each drove in three runs. Luke Harris and Aaron Malpass each tallied multiple hits and scored three runs. Mitchell Walker was sharp on the mound, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out six in four innings of work.

In the 12-0 victory, Harris and Walker each drove in two runs and scored twice, while Sam Murray struck out six in three scoreless innings of work.

Homewood took down McAdory 16-3 on Monday as well. Max Heath led the Patriots offense with two hits and three runs batted in, while Taylor Patterson and Charlie Goode each tallied two hits and two RBIs. Jack Freeman earned his first career win with four strong innings in relief.

Homewood earned its third area win on Tuesday, beating Mountain Brook 3-1 behind a strong outing by Brode Susce. Susce went the distance, giving up giving up four hits and striking out six. The Patriots opened the scoring when Max Heath tripled in the top of the first and scored when the relay throw skipped into the third base dugout. Taylor Patterson followed with a single, and Charlie Goode scored Patterson with a double to left field. Homewood added another run in the top of the sixth when Patterson led off with a double to left. Goode moved him over with a ground ball to first, and Charlie Teel drove Patterson home on the first pitch with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 3-0.

John Carroll wrapped up the area title on Tuesday with a 12-0 win over Fairfield. Seidenfaden homered in the win, while Aden and Aaron Malpass each tallied multiple hits and drove in three runs. William Gignilliat allowed just one hit in five scoreless frames, striking out seven batters in the process.

John Carroll also beat Fairfield 6-0 on Thursday. Weisberg knocked in two runs and and pitched two scoreless innings. Harris drove in a pair as well, while William Ydarraga and Walker pitched three and two innings on the mound.

Homewood finished out the area slate with a 4-0 loss to Mountain Brook on Thursday.

Homewood took down Brookwood 14-1 on Friday. John Hall led the Patriots offense with three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored. Brian Condon and Owen Isenhower each plated two runs on doubles and Will Heisler struck out seven over four innings.

Homewood and John Carroll will begin the playoffs this week. Homewood travels to Shades Valley on Friday for a Class 6A series and John Carroll hosts Alexandria in a 5A series.

SOFTBALL

The John Carroll softball team earned a pair of dominant area victories on Tuesday, beating Fairfield 17-0 and 20-0. In the first game, Abi Allarde led the Cavaliers offense with three hits and five runs batted in. Charlotte Phillips hit for the cycle, driving in three and scoring four runs. Gracie Mills knocked in three and Caroline Golab racked up three hits. Annie Gregory yielded nothing in the circle, striking out nine in four perfect innings.

In the second game, Mallory Ogle threw three perfect innings, racked up four hits at the plate and drove in five runs. Phillips hit two more homers and drove in five more. Macey Ogle, Mary Catherine Golab and Hannah Greene each drove in a pair of runs, and Mills scored four times.

Homewood fell to Chelsea 11-5 on Tuesday in a Class 6A, Area 9 contest.

John Carroll swept Wenonah in a pair of area games on Thursday, winning 13-2 and 21-4. IN the first game, Macey Ogle hit a home run and drove in four runs, while Phillips went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Caroline Golab drove in three runs and Gregory struck out 11 over five innings. In the second game, Allarde and Macey Ogle homered and combined to drive in seven. Mills and Gregory knocked in a pair each. Mallory Ogle tallied three hits, scored three runs and pitched three innings.

Homewood dominated Briarwood 15-0 in an area contest on Friday. Ella Walker led the way for the Patriots, driving in four runs and allowing just one hit in three innings in the circle. Jakaria Byrd and Susanna Sheehan each knocked in three runs and Katherine Howell finished with two RBIs.

SOCCER

The Homewood and John Carroll soccer teams were in action last Monday. John Carroll’s boys picked up a couple wins over Parker, winning 9-1 and 10-0. Homewood’s girls took down Northridge 4-0 as well.

On Tuesday, John Carroll’s teams earned wins. The boys took down Ramsay 11-1 and the girls fought for a 2-1 win over Westminster-Oak Mountain.

Homewood took down Mountain Brook 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday in a big area showdown. Mountain Brook scored first and held the 1-0 edge at halftime. Yousef Nasser tied the game at 1-1 with about 10 minutes to play in regulation. Jacob Sitton scored the game-winner in overtime for the Patriots.

On Thursday, both John Carroll teams notched wins over Altamont. The boys won 7-0 and the girls won 3-0. Homewood’s girls beat Hoover 1-0.

John Carroll’s girls beat Parker 11-0 and 12-0 on Friday.

Homewood and John Carroll’s soccer teams will begin the playoffs this week.

TENNIS

The Homewood girls tennis team advanced to the Class 6A state tournament this week by finishing second in the Section 5 tournament last Monday. Linlee Dunn, Madelyn Brockwell, Paige Phillips, Olivia Mistead, Liza Jane Ponder, Ava Dillard, Ella Keenan, Lauren Brown, Alden Sain, Laine Seigel, Mary Ryan Hughes and J.C. Crouch all played for the Patriots. The state tournament will be contested in Mobile on Monday and Tuesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field team competed at the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational last Friday. The girls team finished fourth and the boys team was ninth.

Reid Catherine Bunn won the high jump competition, Neily Stephens won the javelin toss and Cross Derriso won the pole vault. Other podium placers were Naeemah Gamble (second in shot put) and Hunter Drake (third in triple jump).

Homewood will compete in the Class 6A, Section 3 meet in Tuscaloosa this weekend.

GOLF

The Homewood golf team finished tied for third at the Tom Bell Memorial last week. Harrison Sims shot a 5-under 67 on Tuesday to take home second-place honors, following up his 4-under 68 the day before. Jonathon Peters also shot 2-over in his first match.

