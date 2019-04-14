The Reset: Patriots baseball wins area

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Baseball The Homewood High School baseball team clinched the Class 6A, Area 10 title on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

BASEBALL

Homewood

The Homewood baseball team picked up an area win over Shades Valley on Wednesday, 12-0 in five innings. Justin Perreault improved his record to 7-0 on the season, as he allowed four hits and struck out five. Crawford Doyle doubled and drove in three runs, while Michael Kash also doubled and had two RBIs. Alex Ray drove in a pair of runs as well, while John Hale had two hits.

Homewood split with Shades Valley on Thursday to clinch Class 6A, Area 10 and earn the right to host a first-round playoff series. In the first game of the day, the Patriots fell 9-8 after surrendering a 6-0 lead. But the Patriots rallied to win the second game 15-5, after consecutive six-run innings turned a 4-3 deficit into a big lead. In the first of those big innings, John Hall had a two-run single and Hale followed with a grand slam. Kash, Daniel Patton and Charlie Goode drove in runs in the fifth inning.

John Carroll

The John Carroll baseball team suffered a 5-1 loss to area foe Ramsay on Wednesday, as Mitchell Walker drove in the lone run for the Cavs.

The Cavs rebounded on Friday to earn a 15-5 area win over Ramsay. John Carroll scored six runs over the first two innings and never relinquished its advantage. Jake Willett tallied a pair of hits and two RBIs in the contest. Walker earned the win on the mound going five innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits, with seven strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood softball team picked up a big 14-4 area win over Shades Valley on Wednesday afternoon. Jakaria Byrd went 2-for-4 from the leadoff spot, with a home run and three RBIs in the contest. Rachel Box knocked in two runs and Zoe Couch picked up two hits and a homer, while getting the win in the circle.

Homewood picked up a 15-3 win over Mountain Brook on Thursday. For the Patriots, Byrd and Couch had great games, with each notching four RBIs in the game. Byrd tallied three hits, while Couch homered and pitched four innings (one hit, eight strikeouts). Katherine Howell doubled and drove in three runs as well. Chloe Hontzas knocked in a pair of runs for Mountain Brook.

John Carroll

The John Carroll softball team grabbed a 13-2 area win over Ramsay on Thursday. Alyssa Barnes and Claire Boone each had big nights at the plate, as both homered and drove in three runs. Macey Ogle homered as well and Emma Bauer registered two RBIs. Abigayle Parker allowed two runs on six hits and struck out six in her five innings.

On Friday, the Cavs played in two games as part of the Sumiton Christian Claw Classic. In the first game, they defeated Addison 12-1 on the strength of a 10-run second inning outburst. Gracie Mills hit a three-run home run to spearhead the offense, while Ogle and Boone also drove in two runs. Parker gave up one run on four hits in five innings. John Carroll walked off with a 4-2 win over Carbon Hill in the second game of the day, as Alyssa Barnes hit a two-run home run to end the game. Ogle pitched and allowed just two unearned runs on five hits.

SOCCER

The Homewood boys soccer team began play last week on Monday by earning a 2-1 win over Hoover in penalty kicks. It was the final game of the Birmingham Metro Tournament, which was held primarily in March but encountered weather delays. An early goal from Caleb Cousineau gave Hoover, ranked first in Class 7A, a 1-0 lead. Homewood’s Matthew Henderson then scored the equalizer in the second half to force overtime. Henderson, Jackson Wallace, Connor Smith and Alex Harris all converted penalty kicks to lift the Patriots to victory. Henderson was named Metro Tournament MVP.

The Patriots picked up two more victories later in the week to improve to 16-1-3 on the season. They blanked Shades Valley 6-0 on Wednesday to lock up the 6A, Area 10 championship behind two goals apiece from Connor Smith and Hardy Smith. On Thursday, they beat Stanhope Elmore 3-1 thanks to goals from Connor Smith, Harris and Keefer Boone.

The Homewood girls soccer team (12-4-4) also cemented the area title last week with its 10-0 victory over Shades Valley on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Lady Patriots beat Stanhope Elmore 10-0.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field teams competed over the weekend at the Mountain Brook Invitational. Lainey Phelps, Alex Brooks and Will Stone all won events for the Patriots.

Phelps took first in the girls 3,200 meters in 10 minutes, 57.24 seconds; Brooks took first in the girls pole vault with a clearance of 11 feet, 6 inches, and Stone took first in the boys 1,600 meters in 4:19.72. Makiyah Sills also won the preliminary round of the 100- and 300-meter hurdles but did not compete in the finals.

