The Reset: Patriots softball gets pair of area wins

BASEBALL

Last Tuesday, the Homewood baseball team fell to Chelsea 4-0, as the Patriots were shut out.

John Carroll breezed past Pleasant Grove 21-1 on Tuesday. Campbell McFadden led the Cavaliers offense with a triple and four runs batted in on the game. William Gignilliat drove in three runs and allowed an unearned run in four innings on the mound. JT Weisberg, Davis Deason and Mitchell Walker all knocked in two runs. Aden Malpass finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and four runs scored as well.

John Carroll earned another win over Pleasant Grove on Wednesday, this one a 15-0 triumph. Gignilliat led the Cavs with three hits, four RBIs and three runs. Luke Harris and Walker each drove in two runs. Weisberg threw three scoreless innings and drove in a run, while Luke Wammack threw two scoreless frames.

Homewood fell to Chelsea 6-1 on Thursday. After a rough start, the Patriots got strong relief performances from Josh Beasley and Austin Whitley, who went the final five innings and allowed an unearned run on no hits with nine combined strikeouts.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team picked up a solid 10-7 win over Briarwood last Tuesday in a Class 6A, Area 9 game. Several Homewood hitters had strong performances. Zoe Couch finished 3-for-5 on the night with two doubles, two runs batted in and three runs scored. Jakaria Byrd, Katherine Howell and Kayla Mardis all knocked in two runs. Susanna Sheehan was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored.

John Carroll fell to Mortimer Jordan 7-5 on Tuesday. Charlotte Phillips led the Cavaliers offense with a home run and two RBIs.

Homewood earned a solid 7-1 area win over Mountain Brook on Thursday. Mardis and Emily Dunn led the Patriots offense with two RBIs each. Hunter Dunn went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, while Couch and Ella Walker combined to allow just four hits an unearned run on the day.

John Carroll took down Pleasant Grove 14-0 in an area contest on Thursday. Annie Gregory threw a no-hitter, striking out 11 over five innings. At the plate, she had two triples and drove in three runs. Macey Ogle hit a home run and knocked in a pair, while Gracie Mills and Mallory Ogle each finished with three hits. Charlotte Phillips and Abi Allarde each drove in three runs, while Kayla Coley-Drayton tallied four hits and four runs.

SOCCER

The local soccer teams were back in action on Tuesday. The Homewood boys fell to Chelsea 4-3 in an area contest. John Carroll’s boys beat Pinson Valley 5-2 and the girls lost to Chelsea 5-1.

On Thursday, the Homewood boys finished in a scoreless tie with Thompson.

John Carroll’s teams fell to Spain Park on Friday, the boys falling 5-3 and the girls losing 2-1.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field teams competed in the Mountain Brook Invitational over the weekend. The Patriots girls finished eighth and the boys finished 11th in the team competition.

