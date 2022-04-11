The Reset: Patriots girls soccer grabs 2 key area wins

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Sunny Ferren (14) passes the ball guarded by Mountain Brook’s Francie Bodnar (7) in an area match at Waldrop Stadium on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Spartans 4-1. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Chelsea baseball team began play last week with a key Class 6A, Area 9 victory over Homewood, 9-4. Evan Jones and Reid Gongwer each had strong games at the plate, racking up 2 hits and 2 runs batted in. Chris McNeill, Carson Orr and Harper Thornbrough each knocked in runs as well. Christian Kallaher hit a double for the Hornets. For Homewood, Taylor Patterson hit a pair of doubles and knocked in a run, while Brian Condon also had an RBI hit.

Homewood came away with a split in the series Thursday, beating Chelsea 1-0. Patterson hit a double and knocked in the lone run in the contest. JB Sain got the start for the Patriots, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing just 3 hits. Witt Brown earned the win in relief, not allowing a hit in 1 2/3 innings. Gongwer started for the Hornets, throwing 4 1/3 innings and allowing the lone run on a hit, with 5 strikeouts. Kaden Heatherly threw the final 1 2/3 innings in hitless fashion.

John Carroll picked up two area wins Thursday, sweeping Pleasant Grove 11-1 and 17-0 in a doubleheader. In the first game, Aden Malpass led the way by going 3-for-3 with 5 stolen bases. Aaron Malpass was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Max Plaia and Carson McFadden each went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. In the second game, Aden Malpass finished with 2 hits, 3 RBIs, 2 walks and stolen bases. Campbell McFadden was 3-for-4 with a couple triples and 4 RBIs. Hayden Dupre tripled and drove in 2, while Tyler Black, Plaia and Luke Wammock each drove in runs as well.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood softball team picked up a convincing 14-4 win over Clay-Chalkville last Tuesday. Ella Walker led the Patriots’ offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple and 3 runs batted in during the game. Eva White, Livy Dunn and Abby McElheny all tallied 2 RBIs as well. Susanna Sheehan, Hunter Dunn and Katherine Howell knocked in runs as well. Zoe Couch pitched well, going 3 innings and allowing a run on 4 hits with 4 strikeouts. For Clay-Chalkville, Zyian Dunning had a pair of hits and an RBI, while Kaidyn Williams also drove in a run.

Homewood earned a big area win Thursday, toppling Mountain Brook 12-1. Hunter Dunn went deep, driving in 2 and scoring 4 runs in the ball game. Howell went 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs as well. Couch knocked in a pair of runs and pitched 6 strong innings, allowing just a run on 3 hits. Eva White went 2-for-4 with an RBI as well. Marrison Kearse drove in the lone run for Mountain Brook.

John Carroll suffered a 6-5 loss to Mortimer Jordan last Thursday.

Homewood played in the Calera tournament over the weekend, beginning things on Friday with a split in a pair of games. The Patriots beat Jemison 6-3, behind a 2-RBI game from Sheehan. Livy Dunn and Couch each finished with 2 hits, a double and an RBI, while Couch also pitched 5 innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits. The Patriots then fell to McAdory 6-4. Sheehan hit an inside the park home run and scored 3 runs, while Hunter Dunn went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Homewood dropped both of its games Saturday, falling 9-4 to Bibb County and 5-2 to Chilton County. In the first game, Katelyn Pope had 2 hits, including a double, and an RBI. Sheehan knocked in a pair of runs and Abigail Box drove one in as well. In the second game, Couch pitched well, throwing 5 innings. She also drove in both runs at the plate as well.

SOCCER

The top two teams in Class 6A soccer faced off Tuesday evening at Waldrop Stadium, with the Mountain Brook and Homewood boys and girls squaring off. Homewood’s girls earned a 4-1 win, while the Mountain Brook boys got the 2-0 victory.

The Briarwood and John Carroll boys and girls soccer teams squared off Tuesday night. The boys game ended in a 1-1 draw and the Briarwood girls took home a 6-1 win.

John Carroll’s girls beat Indian Springs 3-0 on Thursday. Goals were scored by Claire Harrison (two) and Emma Kirkpatrick. Goalie Emma Hughey recorded her fifth shutout of the season.

Homewood’s boys and girls teams earned significant wins last Friday over area foe Briarwood. The boys won 1-0 and the girls emerged victorious by a 4-0 score.

TENNIS

The Homewood tennis teams competed against Jasper last Thursday. The boys won a tight one, 5-4, while the girls fell 6-3.

