The Reset: Cavs softball notches pair of area wins

× Expand Kyle Parmley Briarwood vs. John Carroll Softball John Carroll's Abigayle Parker (18) pitches during a Class 5A, Area 8 game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

Homewood

The Homewood baseball team swept McAdory in a doubleheader on Wednesday, notching wins of 15-0 and 10-9. The first game was dominated by Justin Perreault, who threw a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. Charlie Goode led the team with three hits, while John Hall, Michael Kash and Crawford Doyle each registered two hits. Andrew Rohdy had a triple and two RBIs. Goode starred in the second game, picking up the win by throwing 3 2/3 innings in relief, allowing four hits and striking out eight to go along with two hits and an RBI. Kash knocked in two runs and Daniel Patton had two hits.

John Carroll

The John Carroll baseball team picked up a convincing area win last Tuesday, as the Cavs blanked Woodlawn 23-0 in five innings. The Cavs’ offense was explosive, as TJ Messina and Zach Elliott each led the team with three runs batted in. Sam Reed, Carson Weldon, Jake Willett and Graham Russell all had two RBIs as well, while Mitchell Walker racked up three hits. Anthony Marino and Luke Lalisan combined to throw a one-hitter.

The Cavs finished the area sweep with a 22-0 win over Woodlawn on Wednesday. Campbell McFadden led John Carroll with three hits and three RBIs, while five players drove in a pair of runs apiece. Mitchell Walker and McFadden combined to allow just one hit over five scoreless innings on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

The Homewood softball team staked itself to an early lead and hung on last Tuesday, when it defeated Montevallo 9-6. Doing the damage for the Patriots offense was Hannah Gibson, who tallied two hits and drove in three runs in the game. Abby Brown, Ella Walker and Katherine Howell all had multi-hit games and had two RBIs each.

John Carroll

The John Carroll softball team began last week with a 10-1 area win over Ramsay. Kayla Coley-Drayton led the Cavs offense with three hits three RBIs, while teammates Charlotte Phillips and Emma Bauer each tallied three hits as well. Macey Ogle pitched the complete game in the circle, allowing one run on two hits and striking out 19 batters.

John Carroll grabbed another area win with a 10-2 victory over Briarwood on Thursday afternoon. Phillips had another big game, as she went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs. Bauer notched two hits and three RBIs as well. Abigayle Parker was sharp in the circle, as she allowed just two runs on five hits in seven innings. Briarwood’s runs came on a two-run home run from Taylor Wheat.

SOCCER

The Homewood boys soccer team saw its 40-game unbeaten streak snapped on Tuesday with a 2-0 loss to Class 7A Florence. The Patriots had not lost since the end of the 2017 season. But they didn’t dwell on the defeat for long. The team rebounded with a 2-0 win over Altamont on Thursday and a 1-0 win over Spain Park on Friday. Homewood is now 13-1-3 and is ranked No. 1 in the 6A state coaches’ poll.

The Homewood girls soccer team went 2-1-2 last week. The Lady Patriots fell to Southside-Gadsden 2-0 on Monday before defeating Altamont 3-0 on Thursday. Over the weekend, Homewood competed at the Southern Coast Cup in Foley. It beat Faith Academy 4-0 and earned a pair of ties against Foley, 2-2, and Auburn, 1-1. Homewood is now 10-4-4 and is ranked second in the 6A state coaches’ poll.

TRACK AND FIELD

Homewood senior Will Stone won the invitational division of the boys 2-mile run on Saturday at the Mobile Challenge of Champions. He completed the event in 9 minutes, 28.19 seconds.

Makiyah Sills took second in the invitational division of the girls 100- and 300-meter hurdles, while Aiya Finch placed third in the invitational division of the girls long and triple jumps.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.