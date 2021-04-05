The Reset: Patriots baseball earns area sweep

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Max Heath (5) fields a ground ball in a game against John Carroll Catholic at Homewood High School on Friday, March 5, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team picked up a critical 5-2 win over Briarwood last Tuesday in the Class 6A, Area 9 opener. Charlie Teel led the Patriots, going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in, while also earning the save. Brode Susce got the start for Homewood, allowing two runs on four hits in five innings.

Homewood finished off the sweep on Friday, with a 6-5 win over the Lions. Teel pitched three scoreless innings of relief, while Charlie Goode, Brian Condon and Max Heath all drove in a run.

SOFTBALL

The John Carroll softball team picked up a 5-1 win over Jasper on Tuesday. Gracie Mills drove in two runs for the Cavs. Macey Ogle went 5 1/3 innings, striking out 14 while allowing just one hit. She also hit a double and drove in a run.

Homewood earned a 12-5 area win over Mountain Brook on Thursday evening. For the Patriots, Eva White, Livy Dunn and Katelyn Pope each drove in two runs. Jakaria Byrd went 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and three runs scored. Hunter Dunn tallied four hits and drove in a run as well.

Homewood played in the Calera Tournament over the weekend, dropping a pair of games on Friday. The Patriots fell to Thompson 9-1 and to Corner 8-0. Homewood fell 5-1 to Vincent on Saturday.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Homewood boys tied with Pelham 1-1 and the John Carroll girls fell to Mountain Brook 7-2.

Homewood split a pair of matches on Thursday, with the Patriots girls beating Mountain Brook 4-0, while the boys fell to Vestavia Hills 1-0.

On Friday, the Homewood girls fell to Chelsea 1-0.

GOLF

The Homewood boys golf team competed in the Bradley Johnson Memorial Tournament at Greystone Golf and Country Club last Monday and Tuesday, placing in a tie for seventh as a team.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field team competed in the Spain Park Classic last Friday. The girls finished seventh as a team and the boys were ninth. Spenser Lamb was the Patriots’ top performer, as he won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdle events.

Reid Catherine Bunn finished second in the high jump, Brooke Walden was second in pole vault, Naeemah Gamble finished third in shot put and Jack Harchelroad came across second in the 3,200.

