The Reset: Patriots sweep Cavs in baseball

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood’s Jack Freeman (8) pitches in a game against John Carroll at Homewood High School on Thursday, March 17, 2022. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 9-3. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Homewood baseball team began play last week with a 5-2 loss to Gardendale on Monday. Homewood scored first in the top of the first inning, when Owen Isenhower scored on a double by JB Sain to make it 1-0. Gardendale answered in the bottom of the second, when the Rockets scored 4 unearned runs on 4 Homewood errors. Down 4-2 in the sixth, Homewood loaded the bases with no outs but failed to score. Down 5-2 in the seventh, the Patriots again put the first two men on, but two strikeouts and a popout sealed the win for the Rockets. Sain had 2 hits and 2 runs batted in on the evening at the plate.

The Mountain Brook baseball team swept John Carroll in a doubleheader last Monday, winning 10-0 and 15-8. In the first game, Patch Lyman led the Spartans offense with a double and 3 runs batted in. Walker Allen knocked in a pair, and Trent Wright, John Cooper, John Robicheaux, Gabe Young and Charlie Berryman all drove in runs. Jack Allison was stellar on the mound, allowing a lone hit with 4 strikeouts in 4 scoreless innings.

In the second game, Young hit a homer, drove in 4 runs and scored 3 times to lead the Mountain Brook attack. Berryman hit a double and finished with 5 RBIs of his own. Wright tripled, knocked in 2 and scored 3 runs as well. Davis Peterson drove in a pair, James Graphos scored 3 runs and Allen and Lyman each knocked in runs. Evan Bibb got the start and went 4 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with 6 strikeouts. Grayson Long threw 2 scoreless innings, striking out 3 batters. For John Carroll, William Gignilliat and Hayden Dupre each had 2 RBIs to lead the Cavaliers. Aden Malpass and Campbell McFadden both notched 2 hits and an RBI as well.

Homewood swept John Carroll in a doubleheader on Thursday, winning 9-3 and 6-2. In the first game, the Patriots got a storng pitching performance from Jack Freeman, who went 6 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits. Taylor Patterson went 2-for-4 with 2 runs and 2 stolen bases, while Charlie Teel also registered a pair of hits. Griffin Fuller went 2-for-2 with a double, 2 runs and 2 RBIs. In the second game, Sain got the win by going 6 innings and allowing a run on 5 hits with 8 strikeouts. Jackson Parris went 2-for-2 with a triple and 3 stolen bases.

SOFTBALL

The Chelsea softball team earned a convincing 16-1 area win over Homewood last Thursday. Olivia Trout led the Hornets’ offense with 2 hits, a double and 4 runs batted in. Abby Hibbs had a standout game as well, going 4-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Morgan Brewer notched 3 hits and 2 RBIs, while Kathryn Bryars registered a pair of hits and drove in 2 runs as well. Julie Amacher went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Maddie Riggins and Hannah Marler knocked in a run each as well. Jadyn Buff scored 3 runs and stole 3 bases in the contest as well. Ella Walker knocked in a run to account for Homewood’s run.

John Carroll suffered a tough 7-6 loss to McAdory on Thursday. The Cavaliers led into the final inning, but McAdory’s Kaylie Adams’ 2-run walk-off hit gave the Yellow Jackets the win. Maggie Mackin led John Carroll with 2 RBIs, while Mallory Ogle and Charlotte Phillips each finished with 3 hits and an RBI. Mary Catherine Golab knocked a run home as well.

Homewood played in the Buccaneer Round Robin at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex over the weekend, beginning things on Friday with a 10-2 loss to Oak Mountain. Walker and Emily Dunn drove in the runs for the Patriots in the contest. Homewood struggled on Saturday, falling to Hoover 10-0 and to Spain Park 3-0. In the Spain Park loss, Walker pitched well, throwing 6 innings and allowing 3 runs.

SOCCER

The John Carroll soccer teams fell to Westminster-Oak Mountain last Monday, the girls suffering a 5-0 and the boys falling 1-0.

The Mountain Brook and Homewood soccer teams met Thursday evening in area showdowns of top teams. In the girls game, Homewood took a 2-0 win. Mountain Brook toppled Homewood 2-0 in the boys game.

TRACK AND FIELD

The John Carroll outdoor track and field team competed in the rescheduled King of the Mountain Invitational at Vestavia Hills last Monday. The boys and girls teams both finished seventh overall.

On the girls side, the 4x400-meter relay team finished second, while the 4x800 team was third. The boys 4x400 team placed third as well.

Homewood hosted the Homewood Invitational on Saturday. The boys finished fourth and the girls team placed fifth in the team competition. Grayton Murray won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:24.27 to lead the way for the boys. Spenser Lamb finished third in the 300-meter hurdles, JC Daniel was second in high jump and the boys 4x800-meter relay team placed second. Brooke Walden placed third in the pole vault to lead the girls team.

