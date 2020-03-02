The Reset: Pats baseball sweeps Cavs

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media High School Baseball Homewood’s Brode Susce (22) pitches in game one of a doubleheader between the Patriots and the Cavaliers at John Carroll Catholic High School on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The Patriots defeated the Cavaliers 5-0 in game one and clenched the series with a 15-2 win. Photo by Erin Nelson

BASEBALL

Homewood

The Homewood baseball team began play last week on Tuesday with a 9-2 loss to Cullman. Alex Ray’s two-run home run counted for the Patriots’ lone offensive production and Graham Harrison took the loss on the mound.

Homewood swept a doubleheader over John Carroll on Friday. In the first game, the Patriots got a two-hit complete shutout on the mound from Brode Susce in a 5-0 win. The game was scoreless through four innings before the Patriots put a pair of runs on the board in the fifth and sixth innings behind RBIs from Trae Ausmer, Ray and Andrew Rohdy. Homewood won the second game in runaway fashion, 15-2. Will Heisler earned the win on the mound, going four innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits while striking out five. Jackson Smitherman had a big game at the plate, with two hits, four runs, three stolen bases and a two-run home run.

John Carroll

The John Carroll baseball team got off to a strong start last week, routing St. Clair County 12-2 on Tuesday. The Cavs broke a 1-1 tie with a seven-run outburst in the third inning. JT Weisberg led the offensive charge with four hits, including a double and two RBIs. Jake Willett was 2-for-4 on the day with a home run and three RBIs. Aaron Malpass drove in a pair of runs as well. Mitchell Walker was strong on the mound, allowing two unearned runs on five hits in six innings, punching out eight batters.

John Carroll suffered an 8-5 loss to McAdory on Thursday. Campbell McFadden drove in two runs to lead the Cavs’ offense. John Carroll jumped out to a 4-0 lead, scoring a pair of runs in each of the first two innings. But McAdory scored five runs in the third and never relinquished the lead.

SOFTBALL

Homewood

Last Tuesday, the John Carroll softball team outlasted Homewood 20-15 in a high-scoring affair. John Carroll held a 10-8 lead after three innings but put the game out of reach with a nine-run sixth inning. For the Cavaliers, Macey Ogle hit a double, home run and drove in three runs. Emma Bauer doubled and drove in three runs, while Mallory Ogle, Abigayle Parker and Abi Allarde each knocked home two runs. For Homewood, Hunter Dunn registered a double, home run and four RBIs on the day, while Zoe Couch went 3-for-4 with a homer and three runs driven in.

Homewood suffered a 13-8 loss to Mountain Brook on Thursday.

John Carroll

John Carroll was unable to make an early lead stand up in a 5-2 loss to Moody on Thursday. The Cavs scored single runs in the first two innings but they surrendered the lead in the fifth inning and fell. Charlotte Phillips went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the game for the Cavs.

John Carroll traveled to play in the Auburn Tournament over the weekend. On Friday, the Cavs dropped both of their pool games. They fell to Dothan 13-0 and to Smiths Station 6-2. In the Smiths Station game, Phillips drove in a run.

On Saturday, the Cavs split their two remaining games in the tournament. In a 16-5 loss to Dale County, Claire Boone homered and drove in three runs, while Phillips also homered. The Cavs finished the day with a 6-5 win over Auburn, as Macey Ogle homered and drove in three runs.

SOCCER

Homewood

The Homewood girls soccer team posted a win in its only competition of the week. The Lady Patriots shutout Thompson 2-0 on Feb. 25. Homewood is now 2-1-2 in the early going.

The boys team won by an impressive 9-0 margin over Springville on Feb. 28 during its only match of the week. Homewood is now 4-1 on the season.

John Carroll

The Lady Cavaliers took home a win against Indian Springs on Feb. 28. John Carroll won 6-0 to improve to 5-0 on the season so far. The boys team did not have the same result as the girLs, losing 5-0 to Indian Springs the same night.

TENNIS

Homewood

The Homewood boys and girls tennis team swept Indian Springs on Feb. 27 with a 9-0 win. Both teams are 4-2 on the year.

